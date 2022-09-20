'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Weigh in on Disney+ Changes

By Stephanie Downs

For the first time in its run, Dancing With the Stars will not air on ABC. Instead, for Season 31, the show will stream on Disney+. During Monday night's premiere, fans weighed in on this change and the many others that the production has implemented for Season 31. 

Earlier this year, it was announced that DWTS would be making the move over to Disney+. At the time, Kareem Daniel, the chairman of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, said in a statement, "Dancing With the Stars has entertained fans for 16 years on ABC, and we are excited to bring this beloved show exclusively to Disney+ as the platform's first-ever live series. The show's broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for Dancing With the Stars while continuing to expand our demographic reach."

Now that DWTS' first season on Disney+ has officially premiered, what do fans think about all of the changes? Well, to no one's surprise, they had a lot to say. 

New Home

Naturally, fans had a lot of thoughts about DWTS' move to Disney+. It's the biggest change for Season 31.

Streaming?

Some fans were clearly not big on the show being on a streaming service. It's a big change from its ABC days.

Different Show

The show has a different feel now that it's on Disney+. Fans definitely took note.

Hosting Thoughts

One of the other big changes concerned the hosting line-up. In addition to Tyra Banks, Alfonso Ribeiro is now taking on hosting duties.

What's Going On?

Change is always a hard thing to get used to. DWTS fans learned that on Monday night.

Missing It

Fans appreciated the lack of commercials. But, they still miss the show being on ABC.

Come On

For some fans, the jury is still out on DWTS on Disney+. Looks like they'll have to tune in to the rest of the season to see how it goes.

