'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Weigh in on Disney+ Changes
For the first time in its run, Dancing With the Stars will not air on ABC. Instead, for Season 31, the show will stream on Disney+. During Monday night's premiere, fans weighed in on this change and the many others that the production has implemented for Season 31.
Earlier this year, it was announced that DWTS would be making the move over to Disney+. At the time, Kareem Daniel, the chairman of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, said in a statement, "Dancing With the Stars has entertained fans for 16 years on ABC, and we are excited to bring this beloved show exclusively to Disney+ as the platform's first-ever live series. The show's broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for Dancing With the Stars while continuing to expand our demographic reach."
Now that DWTS' first season on Disney+ has officially premiered, what do fans think about all of the changes? Well, to no one's surprise, they had a lot to say.
New Home
so #dwts wasn't bad for night 1 on disney+. i'm probably in the minority wishing for some sort of commercial breaks just so we have the opportunity to use the bathroom without falling behind the live broadcast, but whatever, i guess this gives us more show.— rach (@superbatson) September 20, 2022
Naturally, fans had a lot of thoughts about DWTS' move to Disney+. It's the biggest change for Season 31.
Streaming?
Am I the only one who’s pissed that #DWTS is not on Tv and that you have to actually pay for a subscription to Disney+ to watch it?! The biggest mistake they could’ve ever made! 🖕🏻— Kaycee Giles (@GilesKaycee) September 20, 2022
Some fans were clearly not big on the show being on a streaming service. It's a big change from its ABC days.
Different Show
i actually really enjoyed the show being on disney+… no commercial so it felt like things kept moving and having 2 hosts makes so much more sense #DWTS— pettybachnation (@pettybachnation) September 20, 2022
The show has a different feel now that it's on Disney+. Fans definitely took note.
Hosting Thoughts
Lawd Alfonso been on stage for all of 30 seconds and he’s already doing a better job hosting than Tyra 😭 #DWTS— Kayla Stroud (@vsufreshie011) September 20, 2022
One of the other big changes concerned the hosting line-up. In addition to Tyra Banks, Alfonso Ribeiro is now taking on hosting duties.
What's Going On?
@officialdwts how y’all running low on time? You’re on Disney+ now, we steaming! What else needs the time slot? An old episode of Hannah Montana? #DWTS— Alan Gibson (@AlanGibson71) September 20, 2022
Change is always a hard thing to get used to. DWTS fans learned that on Monday night.
Missing It
I like no commercials. But still think the move from abc to Disney plus is a mistake. #DWTS— shawn baker (@shawn897) September 20, 2022
Fans appreciated the lack of commercials. But, they still miss the show being on ABC.
Come On
Why is #DWTS hurrying people through there post-dance interviews? Saying they’re running out of time?? This is a streaming service! What time are we running out of?— an alpha type ✨ (@alphaheff) September 20, 2022
For some fans, the jury is still out on DWTS on Disney+. Looks like they'll have to tune in to the rest of the season to see how it goes.