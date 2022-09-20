'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Weigh in on Disney+ Changes

For the first time in its run, Dancing With the Stars will not air on ABC. Instead, for Season 31, the show will stream on Disney+. During Monday night's premiere, fans weighed in on this change and the many others that the production has implemented for Season 31.

Earlier this year, it was announced that DWTS would be making the move over to Disney+. At the time, Kareem Daniel, the chairman of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, said in a statement, "Dancing With the Stars has entertained fans for 16 years on ABC, and we are excited to bring this beloved show exclusively to Disney+ as the platform's first-ever live series. The show's broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for Dancing With the Stars while continuing to expand our demographic reach."

Now that DWTS' first season on Disney+ has officially premiered, what do fans think about all of the changes? Well, to no one's surprise, they had a lot to say.