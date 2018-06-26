US Navy Pays Tribute to ‘Pawn Stars’ Regular Richard ‘Old Man’ Harrison After His Death

The U.S. Navy is paying tribute to Pawn Stars‘ Richard “Old Man” Harrison.

Following news Monday that Harrison, best known as the tough and intimidating “Old Man” on the History Channel series, had passed away at the age of 77, the U.S. Navy paid tribute to the veteran on their Twitter account.

Videos by PopCulture.com

#RIP Richard “Old Man” Harrison of “Pawn Stars”. As he mentioned many times on the show, he was a proud 20-year Navy vet who had served aboard fleet tug USS Chowanoc (ATF-100) pic.twitter.com/4ECRzoeW2D — U.S. Naval Institute (@NavalInstitute) June 25, 2018

“RIP Richard ‘Old Man’ Harrison of Pawn Stars. As he mentioned many times on the show, he was a proud 20-year Navy vet who had served aboard fleet tug USS Chowanoc (ATF-100),” the U.S. Navy tweeted along with a picture from Harrison’s time in service.

Harrison had spent 20 years in the U.S. Navy, attaining the rank of first-class petty officer and serving on four ships before being discharged in the mid-1970s, The Dispatch reports. Following his time in the Navy, he moved with his family to Las Vegas, where, in 1989, opened the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop with his son, Rick Harrison.

His eye for picking treasures out of trash and his vast knowledge of history quickly made his newest endeavor a major success, gaining the attention of History Channel, and in July 2009, Pawn Stars began airing. Harrison, who earned himself the name “Old Man,” oftentimes talked about his time in the service on the series.

On Monday, Harrison’s son announced his death.

“‘The Old Man’ Harrison passed away this morning surrounded by those he loved. He will be tremendously missed by our family, the team at Gold & Silver Pawn and his many fans the world over. He was my hero and I was fortunate enough to get a very cool ‘Old Man’ as my dad,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

“He lived a very full life and through the History television show Pawn Stars touched the lives of people all over teaching them the value of loving your family, hard work and humor. We appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers and ask that we are provided some privacy at this time,” he concluded.

Austin Russell, better known as Chumlee, also acknowledged the “Old Man’s” death on Twitter.

It’s hard to believe he is gone. He was such a big part of my life and treated me like family. I will miss him greatly and carry the lessons he taught me throughout my life. You could always count on him to straighten you out or make you laugh and both of those things I need. — Austin Russell (@chumlee_) June 25, 2018

“It’s hard to believe he is gone. He was such a big part of my life and treated me like family. I will miss him greatly and carry the lessons he taught me throughout my life. You could always count on him to straighten you out or make you laugh and both of those things I need,” he wrote.

While Harrison’s cause of death has not been revealed, his appearances on Pawn Stars became less frequent and he had not been listed as a series regular on the show since 2015.