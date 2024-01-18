'Unexpected' Star Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Congratulations are in order for Tiarra Boisseau. The former Unexpected star is pregnant and expecting her third child with boyfriend Dee Ragland. The happy couple and soon-to-be parents of three shared the exciting news on Instagram on Saturday, Jan. 13, recruiting daughters Ella Grace and Ensley Joanne to help announce the news.

"Baby boy ragland coming July 2024," Boisseau captioned an adorable gallery of images. In the first photo, a family photo, Boisseau and Ragland were all smiles as they held Ella and Ensley. In the photo, Ella held up ultrasound photos. Other images in the gallery showed the soon-to-be big sisters posing as they shared the news, with the final image being a mirror selfie of Boisseau showing off her growing baby belly.

After announcing the news, Boisseau returned to Instagram to show photo highlights of their gender reveal. The couple once again recruited their daughters to learn the sex of their baby, Boisseau sharing a collection of images of Ella and Ensley wearing matching "sister" shirts as they played with blue confetti. She captioned the post, "when we found out it was a baby boy," concluding the comment with a blue heart emoji.

Reality TV fans will recognize Boisseau from Unexpected, TLC's reality TV show that offers "a raw look at teenage pregnancies and the impact on their families," per an official synopsis. Boisseau appeared on the show alongside her sister, Tyra Boisseau, making her first appearance in Season 3 as she was adjusting to life as a young mother following the birth of her daughter Ella at the age of 16. She and Ragland went on to welcome daughter Ensley just a few years later when Boisseau was 19. Boisseau and her sister exited Unexpected after Season 5.

News that she and Ragland will soon be adding another adorable addition to their brood was met with plenty of congratulations. Commenting on her pregnancy announcement, one person wrote, "i am soooo happy for y'all. always been a support of Tiarra and her crew," with somebody else adding, "Congratulations girl finally getting your boy. So excited." A third person commented, "OMG !!!!! The boys are officially rolling in the family." Meanwhile, Boisseau's sister Tyra wrote, "Momo's boy otw," with Ragland quipping of the first image in the carousel, "my attempt at smiling." Boisseau hasn't shared any more pregnancy updates at this time