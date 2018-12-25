Tyra Banks Reportedly Leaving ‘America’s Got Talent’

Tyra Banks is allegedly putting America’s Got Talent behind her.

According to a report from Page Six, Banks will not return to the NBC variety series in 2019. A source tells the outlet that the success of the Freeform movie Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve has led to a slew of television offers for the supermodel. She apparently wants to pursue some of them, as either an actor or producer.

“Life Size 2 went way beyond expectations. It was Freeform’s biggest premiere of the year. Executives were over the moon with the cult classic sequel,” the source said. “Tyra’s been inundated with producing and acting requests. She wants to produce and create TV. She will not be returning to AGT in the new year.”

Banks previously hinted at a departure in a November Access interview, speaking of her time on the show in the past tense.

“I think I had a really nice run with AGT,” she said. “I had a lot a lot of fun.”

Despite the alleged plan to departure, the source told Page Six that “she loved her time at AGT.”

Banks has been with the series since season 12, serving as a presenter. Her three-season run makes her the third-longest-running presenter of the series, behind Nick Cannon and his eight-season stint. Other previous presenters have left the series after briefer runs, including Regis Philbin (one season) and Jerry Springer (two seasons).

Banks is also notably absent from the upcoming spinoff series America’s Got Talent: The Champions, which premieres in Jan. 7. Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Terry Crews will serve as presenter for that seven-episode series, as opposed to Banks.

Life-Size 2 was a considerable success, ranking as the fourth-most-watched cable program of its premiere night, Dec. 2. It outdrew college football playoff games, E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Bravo’s Dirty John and Hallmark’s original offering for the night, A Majestic Christmas.

Banks has not commented on the departure report, but she is still pushing Life-Size 2, sharing a festive snap in-character to mark Christmas Eve.

NBC did not respond to the outlet’s request for comment as of press time.

America’s Got Talent: The Champions premieres Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET. Life-Size 2: Christmas Eve is currently streaming on Hulu.

Photo Credit: Andrew Eccles/NBC