Tyra Banks Smizes Her Way Through ‘ANTM’ Promo

Tyra Banks is back!

After stepping away from hosting America’s Next Top Model after 22 cycles, the mogul is back as host for the upcoming 24th season of the long-running reality show, getting her smize on in a new promo for the series.

The promo sees Banks donning a suit as text reading “The boss is back” flashes onscreen. “Did you miss me?” Banks asks.

The new cycle of ANTM will also see the return of several familiar faces including guest appearances by former judge and photographer Nigel Barker, season three winner Eva Marcille, beauty and guru Patrick Starr, choreographer Jermaine Browne and model Jourdan Dunn, Us Weekly shares.

In a statement in March announcing her return, Banks said, “I’m overwhelmed and humbled by the intensity of the ANTM fan base whose deep affection for the show led me to have a change of heart. After giving it a lot of thought, I realized that remaining behind the camera wasn’t enough because ANTM is woven into my DNA.”

In addition to Banks’ return, the new cycle will also be different in that it has no age limit.

“You want to audition for America’s Next Top Model?” Banks queried in an Instagram video in April. “I don’t care how old you are, honey. You just need to know how to smize and be open to learning how to work the runway like a supermodel.”

Banks will host with judges Ashley Graham, Paper Magazine‘s Drew Elliott and celebrity stylist Law Roach.

America’s Next Top Model premieres on VH1 Tuesday, January 9 at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @tyrabanks