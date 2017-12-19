Tyga Reaches out to Pregnant Kylie Jenner: ‘Still Love You’

Kylie Jenner is reportedly expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, but that reportedly hasn’t stopped her ex-boyfriend Tyga from reaching out.

A source told HollywoodLife.com that the rapper has contacted the reality personality to tell her how he feels.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Tyga reached out to Kylie to make it clear to her that he still has very strong feelings for her,” the source said. “Tyga, over a few text messages, basically told his ex that, I miss you, still love you and would treat you better than your man is.”

Jenner and Tyga dated on and off from 2015 until around March of 2017. The insider said Tyga told Jenner that his son, King Cairo, also misses the makeup mogul.

“Tyga told Kylie that he has not been the same since they split,” the source continued. “He also let her know that King misses her too and asks about her all the time. Tyga wanted Kylie to know that if she ever felt neglected that he would always welcome her back. Tyga shared with Kylie that not only would he treat her better but he felt he could be a better father figure to her baby too.”

Jenner is reportedly preparing for the arrival of her daughter, with a source telling PEOPLE that the 20-year-old “has a favorite name for her baby girl, but isn’t sharing.”

“She has expressed some concerns about giving [birth] and the recovery, but she isn’t freaking out,” the source added. “It seems more like first-time mom concerns.”

Photo Credit: Sky Cinema / Shutterstock.com