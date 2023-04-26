Two 'Dancing With the Stars' Competitors Are Still 'Talking' After Rumors of a Romance

Gabby Windey and Vinny Guadagnino continue to spark romance rumors following their respective stints on Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars. The Bachelorette alum and the Jersey Shore star prompted dating rumors thanks to some social media flirting. But, what does Windey actually have to say about the rumors? She opened up about the topic while on Kaitlyn Bristowe's Off the Vine podcast, per PEOPLE.

Windey explained that she and Guadagnino sort of had a "thing," but that now I … I don't know." Even though their relationship status is up in the air at the moment, she did say that they are still in touch. The former Bachelorette star continued, "We're still talking. We came on tour for like, a week and we had a ton of fun together. And he is just a good friend. He gets it, you know? Like, he spent his life on reality TV. He's really smart. He's really funny. He's hot."

According to Windey, she and the Jersey Shore star actually talk "all the time." She even recalled how he slid into her DMs recently, saying, "I'm like, we're past that. I'm like, 'Are you flirting with me?' And he's like, 'Um, yeah. Now I'm nervous.' And I was like, 'Just tell me you like me.' And he was like, 'I like you.'" While the pair have said that they like one another, it seems like their relationship is stuck in the friend zone for the time being.

"He's like, a friend too, first, which is something that I just really want," Windey said. "We were gossiping and sending voice memos the other day and like, this is fun!" This isn't the first time that Windey has opened up about her relationship with her former DWTS co-star. Back in December, she addressed these rumors during an interview with E! News. As she explained, she and Guadagnino first bonded over their shared sense of humor. Windey said, "You get to know the other celebrities on Dancing with the Stars. So, we formed a friendship right away and I feel like our senses of humor are really similar."

When asked about pursuing an actual relationship with the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, Windey admitted that it may be difficult since they live in two different parts of the country. But, she didn't rule anything out. She said, "I was so tunnel vision during the competition. I was like, 'I'm here to win' and I didn't have room for anything else. So, we live in different states, but we are having fun. We'll see."