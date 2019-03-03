Travis Scott Gives Shout out to ‘Wifey’ Kylie Jenner Amid Cheating Allegations

Travis Scott was back on the stage in New York City Saturday, where he delivered a shout-out to his girlfriend Kylie Jenner in his first performance since he denied cheating allegations.

The “Sicko Mode” rapper performed his Astroworld – Wish You Were Here Tour 2 show at Madison Square Garden Saturday. During his set, he told his fans to “remember to keep your family first,” a source told Us Weekly. Before he left the stage, he also gave a shout-out to Jenner, referring to her as “wifey.”

On Thursday, the 26-year-old, whose real name is Jacques Berman Webster II, postponed his Buffalo, New York show because he was “under the weather” and rescheduled it for March 10.

However, TMZ reported that Scott flew to Los Angeles to surprise Jenner and their 1-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. Jenner accused him of cheating on her after she found “evidence” and the ensuing argument reportedly continued into the following day.

Scott’s representatives denied he ever cheated on Jenner in a statement to Entertainment Tonight.

“Travis Scott vehemently denies he cheated on Kylie. It is not true. He did not cheat,” Scott’s representative said. “He cancelled one show tonight because he is under the weather.”

It is not clear what “evidence” Jenner had, but a source told PEOPLE Saturday she saw something on Scott’s phone she “didn’t like.”

“Kylie had a rough week. She is still devastated about Jordyn [Woods] and had an argument with Travis after she checked his phone and saw something that she didn’t like,” the source said. “Travis says he didn’t cheat.”

The source added that Jenner was “upset at first,” but “seems better” now, adding she has no plans to break up with him.

The drama unfolded a week after Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson broke up after Kardashian learned Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, kissed Thompson at his house party last month.

On Friday, Woods appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook show Red Table Talk, where she admitted to kissing Thompson, but disputed reports that they made out or that their relationship went beyond that one kiss. Woods also admitted she was not entirely upfront with Kardashian and Jenner the morning after the party.

“I had talked to Khloe and she asked me, ‘What’s going on, is everything fine?’ And in my head of trying to forget that part of the story, I was like, ‘You know, no [nothing happened]. He was chilling. Everything was okay. There were girls there but he wasn’t all over the girls.’” Woods said.

She continued, “I was honest about being there, but I was not honest about the actions that had taken place.”

During the interview, Woods also offered to take a lie detector test if the anyone still believed she did not have a long-standing relationship with Thompson.

“Attach me to a lie detector, whatever it is,” Woods said. “I need people to know the truth, and more importantly, I need the people involved to know the truth. Just to clarify: there has been no communication with Tristan, no relationship over time.”

Photo credit: Dan MacMedan/Getty Images