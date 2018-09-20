‘Total Divas’: Paige’s Return ‘Bittersweet’ After Career-Changing Injury

Total Divas has its Paige back, but things are definitely different — and maybe not for the better!

In the season 8 premiere of the E! reality show, the WWE star, real name Saraya-Jade Bevis, returned to hang out with her fellow Divas following a severe neck injury that caused her to walk away from the ring.

As Paige met up with bestie Nia Jax and the other ladies in New Orleans for the first ever Women’s Battle Royale at WrestleMania 34, she was also preparing to announce her retirement from wrestling for good, making her transition from athlete to commentator permanent.

“It’s kind of bittersweet ’cause I’m not gonna be wrestling due to injury,” Paige told the camera. “I kind of have a secret to confess, I have to give my retirement speech after WrestleMania. I’m so sad, I made my debut here and now I have to make my retirement here.”

While dealing with her own feelings about moving on in her career, Paige was confronted in the differences in her relationship with Nia, who was busy preparing for her match with Alexa Bliss at WrestleMania.

“I’m happy for them, but I really want to be a part of this,” Paige continued to the camera. “And it makes me feel really sad and I’m just kind of sitting there being like, ‘Well I have nothing to talk about with you guys right now so…I’m just gonna be quiet.’”

Trying to make her way back into the close-knit group, Paige brought the ladies on all sorts of tourist activities, scheduling a swamp tour and visit to a local voodoo practitioner. But when Nia tried to get out of all the plans, Paige could sense them growing even further apart.

“I feel like I feel bad because I have a match. I’m sorry that I can’t go around and be a tourist,” Nia responded when Paige confronted her about the brush off. “It’s not my fault I have to wrestle.”

“I can see now who my real friends are,” Paige snapped in return. “You don’t want to be my friend because I can’t wrestle anymore, I get it.”

And while the two looked like maybe they would be throwing their friendship aside, Paige opened up about what her emotional breakdown was about, saying she felt like “everything is being taken away” from her, and New Orleans was an attempt to distract herself.

Nia, recognizing her friend really needed her, responded, “I wish you would’ve told me that earlier. I’m sorry I’m busy this week, but I am here for you.”

