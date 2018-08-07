‘Total Bellas’ Renewed for Season 4

Total Bellas has been renewed for a fourth season by E!, Deadline reported on Tuesday.

The series follows the lives of WWE superstars Nikki Bella and Brie Bella, as well as their family, as they navigate life within the WWE as well as their businesses, relationships and more.

“I’m so excited for another season of ‘Total Bellas’ and hope our journey continues to inspire, motivate and connect with our Bella Army,” Brie said in a statement.

Added Nikki, “I can’t wait for our fans to join me in the next step of my life. I promise that it will be a fun, real and heartfelt adventure.”

The show’s most recent season just aired its finale in July, and its parent show, Total Divas, will return in September.

The main focus of Season 3 was Nikki’s decision to call off her wedding to John Cena, which was chronicled throughout the episodes as the athlete made the call once before getting back together with Cena. She then continued wedding planning and even went on her bachelorette trip to Paris before scrapping the nuptials for a second and final time.

Viewers also saw Brie’s husband, Daniel Bryan, make his way back to the WWE ring after previously being forced to retire due to a neck injury. Brie also worked on balancing life as a mom to daughter Birdie with being a businesswoman and helping to run her and Nikki’s various brands, including their clothing line, Birdiebee, and their wine, Belle Radici.

Along with the twins, their mom, Kathy Colace, brother, J.J. Garcia, and his wife, Lauren, also make regular appearances on the show.

“Nikki and Brie’s willingness to be open about their struggles and celebrate their triumphs with their fans is what makes ‘Total Bellas’ such a hit with our audience,” said Amy Introcaso-Davis, Executive Vice President, Development and Production, E! “The Bella Twins embody the strong, empowered women that we celebrate here at E!, and we are so excited to see what the future has in store for them next.”

Season 3 of Total Bellas saw the show’s highest ratings ever, earning nearly one million viewers per episode. That number was up 22 percent from Season 2 among the P18-49 demographic, according to E! and Nielsen. The season also improved on social engagements and social followers.

While fans wait for the next season of Total Bellas, they can follow the Bella twins on Total Divas, which returns September 19 and will see the twins continue to grow professionally along with plenty of drama from the rest of the ladies of the WWE.

