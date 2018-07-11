Tori and Zach Roloff Reveal Their Future on ‘Little People, Big World’

Don’t worry, Little People, Big World fans. While Audrey and Jeremy Roloff announced Tuesday that they were leaving the show behind after this most recent season, Tori and Zach Roloff aren’t following in their footsteps.

“We’re not going anywhere!” Tori said on her Instagram Story Tueday, sticking around to answer questions from fans of the TLC series.

“Will Z & T be staying with LPBW?” one fan asked, to which she replied, “YAS! And J too,” in reference to the couple’s son Jackson, who was born in May 2017.

As to why they’re sticking around, Tori said, “Because we feel like we’re not done telling our story.” Later, she added that her favorite part of filming is “getting to share our story with our fans.”

The new mom revealed that while having her life filmed for an international audience is definitely unusual, she tries to live her absolute truth on camera.

“Our philosophy is if we aren’t willing to share something with others we probably shouldn’t be doing it,” she wrote. “Plus something we’re going through can ultimately help others (even though that still baffles me today).”

She also revealed what it was like to join the series in 2011. “I was honestly scared,” she said. “I didn’t want to be the girl who broke Zach’s heart. Once I knew how serious we were I was more open to it because it was a part of his life.”

On Tuesday, Zach’s twin brother Jeremy and his wife Audrey announced that they would no longer be appearing on the Roloff family’s reality series in a lengthy Instagram post.

“After 14 years, over 300 episodes, and 17 seasons, the time has come. A year ago, I made the decision that this season would be our last,” Jeremy wrote on Instagram. “It has been an amazing run, and I can’t say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride. We have the most loyal fans on TV and we appreciate every one of you. You are what made doing this so fun. We will still be supporting the family as they carry the #LPBW torch onward. This is a decision concerning Audrey and me specifically — the show much go on!”

He continued, implying that no one else in the cast would be leaving by saying, “That being said, we’re not disappearing. We have a lot of exciting stuff in the works and are eager to continue the world that the Lord has called us to!”

We’ll definitely miss the couple (and their 1-year-old daughter, Ember), but we wish them the best!

Photo credit: Instagram/Tori Roloff