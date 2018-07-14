Tori Roloff Shares Heartwarming Snapshot of Her ‘Boys’

After revealing to fans they had introduced a new member to their family, Tori Roloff took to Instagram Stories on Friday to share a heartwarming snapshot of her three “boys.”

Rounding off the picturesque image of their little family, Roloff shared an image of her husband, Zach with their 1-year-old son Jackson and new Bernese Mountain dog, Murphy with the caption, “My boys” alongside a blue heart emoji.

On Thursday, the Roloff family introduced to fans their new furry family member with a series of images.

“Guess what?!?!” Roloff wrote on Instagram. “World: meet Murphy! We are so excited to bring this friend home. Our world just got a little crazier.” She also added in the puppy’s new nickname in a hashtag, “Murph monster.”

In the style of a gender reveal, the Roloffs had Murphy pop out of a box with the caption, “It’s a…” alongside three blue balloons.

This is not the first time the family had a dog. The trio previously had another Bernese Mountain dog named Sully, who died last March.

“We are unbelievably heart broken and at a loss for words,” Roloff wrote upon announced Sully’s passing, posting a photo of her holding his paw. “I am so sorry to keep you all in the dark, but telling all of you just made everything too real and I kept praying I would wake up from this nightmare. We found out Sully had cancer and it had spread quickly to his major organs. We have spent the last 5 days spoiling and loving on him as much as possible. Sadly, [he] went home this afternoon and it was the hardest goodbye I’ve ever had to make.”

Roloff went on to call Sully a “wonderful dog” who brought joy to the family’s hearts. Fans might recall Sully was also part of the couple’s nuptials in July 2015.

After Sully’s passing, she had hinted at adopting another dog in the future. As to whether we will see the adoption process in their TLC series, that is unknown for now.

The couple, who welcomed their first child and documented his birth on the show have been quite open about their life and are in no way slowing down despite Zach’s brother, Jeremy announcing how he would quit the series with his wife, Audrey and their daughter Ember.

However, Roloff dispelled speculative talk if she and Zach would also drop out.

“We’re not going anywhere,” Roloff responded when asked what their status was. “We feel like we’re not done telling our story.”

Jeremy broke the news of his and Audrey’s departure on Instagram on Tuesday.

“After 14 years, over 300 episodes, and 17 seasons, the time has come,” Jeremy wrote. “A year ago I made the decision that this season would be our last. It has been an amazing run, and I can’t say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride.”