Tori Roloff Deletes Instagram Post After Receiving Backlash for Parenting Philosophy

Tori Roloff’s parenting philosophy did not bode well with some of her followers, whose criticism was so harsh that the Little People, Big World star ultimately resorted to deleting the controversial post.

Earlier this week, the TLC reality star took to Instagram to share a little insight as to her thoughts on parenting, more specifically, her thoughts on raising children and spoiling them.

“If you raise your kids, you get to spoil your grandkids,” the post began. “If you spoil your kids you’ll end up raising your grandkids.”

In the comments section Roloff continued the sentiment.

“Just a thought. I really think my generation has made it more important to be their kids’ best friend and not help guide and support their kids with boundaries and structure,” she wrote. “I know we’re all doing the best we can but disciplining kiddos is essential to becoming a good citizen, not a taboo. Spoil with love.”

Although the post received praise from Matt Roloff, who commented “thank goodness you came around and saved the day,” as In Touch Weekly reports, not everyone agreed with Roloff’s philosophy.

“I don’t really think that’s a very fair statement to make,” one person wrote.

“You haven’t had enough life experience yet to be able to say what circumstances could lead a parent to have to raise a grandchild,” another wrote. “Be careful not to judge too harshly unless you have walked a mile in their shoes.”

“God bless any grandparent who steps up and puts their retirement plans on hold in order to provide a safe and stable home when the parents are unable to,” that same commenter continued. “Raising grandchildren does not happen because of spoiling your children. It’s so much more complex than that. If your children someday grow through adulthood unscathed consider it a blessing. It doesn’t always end up that way.”

The backlash ultimately led Roloff to delete the post just shortly after it was shared.

Roloff’s most recent clash with mom shamers comes just days after she issued a statement after receiving backlash regarding her son’s relationship with their Bernese Mountain Dog Murphy.

After some raised concerns over the potential danger of the youngster’s close relationship with the pooch, Roloff slammed their worries, stating that she is “VERY aware of safety when it comes to animals” and that “not all dogs are alike. You have to know your dog and what your dog’s limits are. Murphy doesn’t have many limits haha…Again you have to know your dog. And we know Murphy would never hurt Jackson.”