Tori Roloff Admits Son Jackson Likes Newborn Sister Lilah From ‘Afar’

Tori Roloff is showing off her family’s holiday spirit in some seriously adorable photos ahead of the first Christmas the Little People, Big World crew will spend with the newest addition, 1-month-old daughter Lilah. Sharing a series of photos of the Roloffs in matching pajamas, Roloff also captured some sweet photos of 2-year-old son Jackson with his new little sister, even if the toddler admittedly likes to keep his distance at this point.

“‘Tis the season for matching jammies, cozy fires, and the smell of Christmas! Even if it took us like 20 times to get this photo (on a self timer),” Roloff captioned the photos. “My Christmas has already been made by my family.”

“Especially the fact that Jackson touched his sister in this photo,” she continued. “He’s been a little stand offish and only wants to admire her from afar.”

She ended with a message to her followers about the holiday season, writing, “I hope you and your family remember what’s truly important this Christmas season… family and being present!! Merry Christmas from our family to yours!”

The Roloffs’ Christmas pictures were almost too much for Roloff’s followers, one of whom wrote, “[Oh my God] these are precious!”

“Omg too much cuteness,” another added, as a third chimed in, “Beautiful Pictures! Your family is so adorable.”

Since welcoming Lilah on Nov. 19, Roloff has kept fans of the TLC reality show on which her family appears up to date on how Jackson has been dealing with no longer being an only child, writing on Instagram soon after her birth, “Jackson is adjusting in his own time and this has made me find new love for our sweet baby J.”

