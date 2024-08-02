'Top Chef' Star Shirley Chung Diagnosed With Tongue Cancer

Top Chef alum Shirley Chung has been diagnosed with stage 4 tongue cancer. The 47-year-old chef, who competed on Seasons 11 and 14 of the Bravo cooking competition, shared and emotional update on her health on July 26, revealing that she was first diagnosed with the oral cancer after a "series of dental issues," like a fractured tooth and severely-bitten tongue.

Chung initially was told it was tooth grinding that was causing her issues and was "too busy to see a EMT specialist." That was until the end of May, when "ulcers erupted" in her mouth and an oral surgeon discovered a "hidden tumor" under Chung's tongue. "A few days later, I was diagnosed, stage 4 tongue cancer, as cancer cells also spread into my lymph nodes," explained Chung. "I was very calm when doctors delivered the news. As a chef, I've always thrived under pressure. I was extremely focused on getting all the tests and scans as fast as possible, so I can start on the treatment plans."

On June 2, Chung met with lead oncologist Dr. Allen Ho at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where she learned more about the treatment possibilities that lay ahead. "I broke down, crying, trying to put thoughts together and ask questions but physically couldn't, all I heard was 'option 1, surgery, 100% removal of your tongue,'" she recalled. "[Chung's husband] Jimmy was holding it together for both of us, asking if we have any option that I can keep my tongue and the survival rates."

There was a "unicorn case" at the University of Chicago, doctors told Chung, in which a patient was cured of a similar diagnosis via radiation and chemotherapy, which is ultimately what she decided to pursue. "Higher survival rate, or keep my tongue? I chose to keep my tongue, I am a fighter, I am a chef, I can be that unicorn too," she said. "I just finished 6 weeks of Chemo (and have many more to go), going to the hospital 4 times a week for injections, it's like a full time job. My tumor is shrinking, my speech is much better and I can eat most normal food now."

(Photo: Shirley Chung on 'Top Chef Family Style' Season 1. - David Moir/Peacock/NBCU Photo Bank)

Alongside the video Chung posted of her shaving her head while surrounded by loved ones, she reflected, "I am learning to lean on others, to let go, to be more vulnerable ..... it took me 2 weeks of contemplating to decide to tell my parents about my cancer, only my close circle of friends and my sister have known until now." She concluded, "I am learning, I can be strong 98% of the time, it's ok to be not ok. I have a tough long road to recovery in front of me. Your love and support will carry me through. Cheer me on, Shirley Chung 2.0 will be reborn in 2025!"