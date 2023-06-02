'Top Chef' Host Padma Lakshmi Exits After 17 Years

It's the end of an era for Padma Lakshmi. The longtime host of Top Chef announced Friday that she's leaving the beloved Bravo cooking competition after 17 years and 19 seasons. Lakshmi, who also executive produces Top Chef, said she will leave the series after Season 20, known as Top Chef: World All-Stars, which is set to air its season finale on Thursday, June 8.

"After much soul searching, I have made the difficult decision to leave Top Chef," the host and judge wrote on Instagram and Twitter. "Having completed a glorious 20th season as host and executive producer, I am extremely proud to have been part of building such a successful show. I feel it's time to move on and make space for Taste the Nation, my books and other creative pursuits."

Lakshmi has been a Top Chef staple since the show's second season back in 2006, replacing Katie Lee, who hosted in Season 1. The cookbook author served as host, judge and, ultimately, an executive producer, starring alongside longtime judges Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons. Lakshmi has earned four Emmy nominations for her hosting work, most recently in 2022.

"Padma Lakshmi leaves behind an incredible legacy on Bravo's Top Chef," an NBCUniversal spokesperson said in a statement shared with Deadline. "Her impact on the Emmy, James Beard and Critics' Choice Award-winning series is undeniable. We are grateful to Padma for being a consummate host, judge and executive producer, and for bringing her ingenuity and exceptional palate to each episode where she ate every bite of food on the series for over 17 years and 19 seasons. She will always be part of the Top Chef and the NBCUniversal family and has a seat at the judges' table anytime."

Lakshmi's Friday announcement prompted plenty of comments from her Bravo family. Commenting on the post, Andy Cohen wrote that it was the "end of an era and an incredible run. You were such an amazing partner and a BRILLIANT host. I have such great memories of our TC days." Top Chef Season 19 winner Buddha Lo, who is currently competing on Season 20, added, "I feel honored to be a part of your magical journey."

While Lakshmi's time on Top Chef is coming to an end, fans can still catch her on Hulu's Taste The Nation. She has hosted the series since 2020, with the second season having just aired. Lakshmi's final Top Chef appearance will be on the Top Chef Season 20 finale, which airs June 8 at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.