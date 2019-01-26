‘Top Chef’ Star Fatima Ali’s Celebrity Friends and Co-Stars React to Her Death

Top Chef star Fatima Ali’s death left many friends, celebrities and fans reeling as they mourned the loss of a dear friend.

Ali was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer, back in 2017 and despite receiving a clean bill of health earlier in 2018, her cancer returned back in September.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As news of her tragic passing spread online, many celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to the reality television personality and her influence since winning the cooking competition.

Take a look at what some of Hollywood’s biggest names had to say about Ali’s death.

Aliza Raza

Raza first announced the news of Ali’s death with a touching post on her Instagram.

“Fatima Ali (Chef Fati!) and her brave battle with cancer ended today,” she wrote on the post. “Known for her win on Top Chef, but even more for her dynamic personality and hilarious wit, the young chef inspired thousands across borders. Please recite a special prayer for her and her loved ones. May she rest in power.”

Adrienne Cheatham

The television personality revealed the news left her with deep fried, writing on Friday: “My heart is broken. Thank you for shining your light and sharing your love and beautiful spirit with all of us.”

Brother Luck

“My heart is heavy today with news of the beautiful @cheffatipassing away from her battle with cancer this morning,” the Bravo star wrote on Instagram. “I’m at a loss right now of how much this sucks but grateful she’s no longer in pain. God is gaining another angel today and heaven will be full of laughter upon her arrival. She was a queen who carried a heart of gold and my prayers go out to her family. I’m so grateful for the time spent with her and memories we shared. Please cherish the time you have with someone because tomorrow isn’t promised for anyone.”

Claudette Zepeda-Wilkins

Zepeda-Wilkins took to the social media platform to share some of her favorite memories with Ali.

“My dearest Fatima, this is how I will remember you til my time on earth is done. I will remember the hours on end we spent in the kid pool (the damn scratches) or the hot tub playing Never Have I Ever,” she wrote. “Hearing you talk about your mom with so much love and wishing my kids would speak the same of me one day. Falling asleep talking about life/boys/ dreams. Sweet dreams our Pakistaní princess, the pain is over.”

Rogelio Garcia

Garcia shared a collage of photos from his time spent with Ali Friday.

“She was beautiful inside and out. We will miss you forever. I’m honored that we crossed paths in this world. Thank you for sharing your story we love you,” he captioned the image.

Joseph Flamm

The Top Chef Season 15 winner expressed his gratitude to Ali for being his friend.

“My heart is so broken today, thanks for gracing my life, meeting my son, being my friend, and letting me into your incredible existence, I’ll miss you more than you can know,” he wrote on Instagram. “Until I see you again, I’ll keep a bottle of whiskey and a coffee cup ready for you.”

Laura Cole

“Fati…. always such a brilliant raw star… never have I ever…” the Top Chef alum wrote in an Instagram caption on Friday. “You will be forever an inspiration… thank you for being you.”

Andy Cohen

Bravo star and host Andy Cohen also commented on the sad news, calling Ali a “lovely woman.”

This is very sad news. What a lovely woman. https://t.co/vvGuoJK6Gv — Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 25, 2019

“This is very sad news. What a lovely woman,” he wrote, sharing the chef’s obituary on Twitter.