'Top Chef' Contestant Howie Kleinberg Dead at 46

South Florida chef Howard "Howie" Kleinberg, who competed on Top Chef, died on Friday. He was 46. His mother, Susan Kleinberg, told the Miami Herald her son suffered a heart attack. Kleinberg established his own restaurant, Bulldog BBQ, in North Miami Beach and turned to fine dining ventures in recent years.

"I am just finding out how many lives he touched," Susan told the Herald. "He was married to his passion in life, which was his cooking." Kleinberg is also survived by his stepfather, Ken Ratner, his sister Amy (William) Wildstein, their three children, and his dog Skye, according to his obituary.

The #TopChef family is saddened to learn about the unexpected passing of Howard Kleinberg from season three. Howie’s passion for cooking filled so many and our deepest sympathy goes out to his family and friends. Read more here: https://t.co/W4r1JiTlfZ — Bravo Top Chef (@BravoTopChef) July 26, 2022

Kleinberg competed on Bravo's Top Chef Season 3, finishing in seventh place, reports PEOPLE. After appearing on the show, he opened Bulldog BBQ, which was inspired by his love of barbecue and his summers in North Carolina. Kleinberg attended culinary school at Johnson & Wales University in North Miami and worked at the Hotel Intercontinental in downtown Miami before Top Chef.

"The Top Chef family is saddened to learn about the unexpected passing of Howard Kleinberg from season three," Bravo said in a statement. "Howie's passion for cooking filled so many and our deepest sympathy goes out to his family and friends."

Kleinberg also participated in the South Beach Wine & Food Festival. He supported Taste of the Nation, an organization addressing child hunger. Pet shelters were also close to his heart, as Skye was a rescue dog. His family said donations can be made in his memory to Bullies-N-Beyond Rescue or Feeding South Florida.

Top Chef fans offered their condolences on Twitter. "Season 3 is my favorite and I considered him my fan favorite. He will be missed," one fan tweeted. "Just finished rewatching Season 3 this week. Condolences to his family, friends, and Top Chef family," another wrote. Top Chef airs on Bravo Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET. All seasons are available to stream on Hulu and Peacock.

Top Chef fans also mourned Mark Peel last year. Peel was an influential Los Angeles chef who was a judge on the series. Peel died nine days after he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer, his daughter told the Los Angeles Times. Peel, who co-founded the award-winning restaurant Campanile, was 66. The chef starred on countless cooking shows, including Hell's Kitchen, Kitchen Nightmares, and Knife Fight, and wrote dozens of cookbooks.