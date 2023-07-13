Tom Sandoval Cries While Filming 'Vanderpump Rules' New Season

Tom Sandoval broke down in tears during the first gathering of the Vanderpump Rules cast post-"Scandoval" reunion filming. Sandoval, 41, can be seen bursting into tears Tuesday night while filming Season 11 of the Bravo show at SUR in footage obtained by TMZ. The reality personality had been spotted talking with jeweler Kyle Chan at the West Hollywood restaurant before things took a turn around 9 p.m., and Sandoval was seen wiping his eyes at a table alone.

It's unclear what prompted Sandoval's tears, but his ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix, whom he cheated on with their mutual friend Raquel Leviss in a scandal that came to light this year, was also filming at SUR at the time. Scheana Shay could also be heard at one point in the night having a heated argument with the TomTom co-owner, shouting at him, "If you hadn't f-ked Raquel..." before walking away.

Leviss was not present at SUR Tuesday, however, as the former beauty queen reportedly continues to negotiate her salary for the upcoming season with Bravo executives. Leviss, 28, checked into a mental health facility following an explosive Season 10 reunion and was reportedly still in treatment as of last month.

Madix learned about Sandoval's months-long affair with Leviss when she found a sexually explicit video of her friend on her longtime partner's phone. Leviss released a statement following the public scandal, saying there was "no excuse" for her behavior and that she was "not a victim" in the situation. Leviss noted that she was "reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved."

Sandoval also published a public apology to Madix, saying he was "selfish, and made reckless decisions" that hurt her. He continued, "I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends."

Sandoval and Leviss continued seeing one another until their breakup in May. Madix, meanwhile, has moved on with her new boyfriend, Daniel Wai. The Something About Her co-owner celebrated her 38th birthday with the fitness trainer at a club in Los Angeles last month after meeting at a mutual friend's wedding.