'Vanderpump Rules' Star Involved in 'Scandoval' to Appear on 'Love Island USA'

Ariana Madix is capitalizing on the cheating scandal that nearly broke her. Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules chronicled the lead-up and fallout of her long-term ex Tom Sandovol's cheating scandal with her friend, Raquel Leviss. Now, she's extending her work on Bravo to the reality series Love Island USA, or at least for an appearance. Madix will make an appearance on the fifth season, which Peacock announced July 11. She'll do so in paradise, traveling to Fiji to surprise the new cast of 10 sexy singles during week two of the dating competition series. The season 5 premiere is July 18.

The news comes after Sandoval criticized Madix for spending hours binging Love Island amid their breakup. Madix made light of the appearance in a July 9 TikTok video in which she mouthed, "This week, a hot new bombshell enters the villa," accompanied by the caption, "Islanders: ready to shake things up? Don't worry, I don't bite #LoveIslandUSA @peacock." Others from the series are also returning, with host Sarah Hyland and narrator Iain Stirling back for season five.

It's not Madix's only new job. Despite the heartbreak, she's capitalizing on the attention. She recently revealed she's joining season 32 of Dancing With the Stars this fall after filming season 11 of Vanderpump Rules wraps. Her announcement came in the form of an Instagram video on July 7 alongside Derek Hough. The longtime judge made a little joke about the Scandoval cheating controversy by saying, "That's right, say 'goodbye' to the drama and 'hello' to the dance floor," before the two shouted in unison, "Let's dance!"

Madix has reportedly moved on. Sandovol is returning to the Bravo series, as well as Leviss. Season 10 saw record-breaking numbers, with the reunion special seeing more than 10 million views, the highest ever for any Bravo series.