Tom Bergeron to Return to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Following His Shocking 2020 Exit

Tom Bergeron is making his way back to the Dancing With the Stars ballroom!

The original host of ABC’s dance competition will return as a guest judge for Tuesday’s 20th birthday party-themed episode, five years after he announced he had been replaced by short-lived host Tyra Banks.

Bergeron will sit behind the judges’ panel in his one-night return to DWTS, joining regular judges Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Derek Hough. Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, who took over from Banks after three seasons, will host.

Bergeron confirmed his return to TV Insider Wednesday, saying that he expected it to be a “wonderfully emotional, nostalgic night” for both him and fans.

“In the audience will be a number of past champions and competitors,” he teased. “There’s a special dance challenge that is going to factor into the anniversary night that will evoke even more nostalgia. It’s going to be great.”

Bergeron admitted that it will be “so much fun” to watch Hough and Ribeiro host from the ballroom. “I’ll tell you, it’s so much fun to watch my friends do the work. I don’t have to throw to commercials. I don’t have to worry about the timing,” he told the outlet. “I’ll be respectful and sensitive of what Alfonso has to deal with, ’cause I’ve been there. But I’m just looking forward to being in an environment surrounded by people I really care about on live television, where there’s no second take. It’s my happy place.”

Bergeron credited DWTS showrunner Conrad Green with bringing him back on board, revealing that he “has really done a lovely job of reaching out to me and offering an olive leaf.” When Bergeron had the idea of appearing as a guest judge, he recalled thinking he would be “very comfortable” returning now that the series’ original showrunner is back at the helm.

“If I came back and sat in the audience, I’d go crazy,” he added. “I’m too fidgety and I’m sure I’d make some sort of trouble.”

Bergeron teased that his judging style will be “very similar to my hosting style: somewhat loose and unpredictable.”

Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, and streams the next day on Hulu.