Tom Bergeron Weighs in on Returning to ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Tom Bergeron isn’t closing the door on a return to Dancing With the Stars.

The former ABC host, 70, was suddenly let go from the dancing competition show after 15 years on the mic back in 2020, having criticized the series for casting former White House press secretary Sean Spicer in Season 28.

Now, Bergeron tells TV Insider that he has discussed a possible temporary return with DWTS showrunner Conrad Green ahead of the Sept. 16 premiere of Season 34.

“Conrad Green, who’s the showrunner now, was my first showrunner. When the show hit its 500th episode, he [asked], ‘Would you come and sit in the audience?’ And I said, ‘No, I’d get too fidgety,’” Bergeron told the outlet. “But we had lunch six weeks ago [prior to this interview], and I presented to him a scenario in which I would come back for one night.”

He continued, “I’m going full Ringo: peace and love. I have great fondness for the impact that DWTS had on my career and the friendships that resulted.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Bergeron revealed that even before his unceremonious departure, he had planned to exit as host following Season 30. “As circumstances played out, I left two seasons before. But those seasons were during COVID, so what would’ve been my last two—I would’ve hated them,” he said. “Everything I loved about the show, the camaraderie, hanging out—none of that would’ve been available. I’m glad it didn’t end that way.”

He added, “And not surprisingly, the showrunner that I locked horns with didn’t last much longer anyway.”

Tyra Banks succeeded Bergeron and his co-host, Erin Andrews, after their firing, hosting for two seasons solo before being joined by co-host Alfonso Ribeiro. Banks then exited the show ahead of Season 32, with Julianne Hough joining Ribeiro in a hosting partnership that continues to this day.

“I’m a big Alfonso advocate,” Bergeron said of his former America’s Funniest Videos successor eventually taking over for him in the ballroom. “When I decided to leave America’s Funniest Videos, I [told] ABC, ‘This is the guy who should follow me.’ He had just come off the win. He’s the perfect family-friendly host. We’ve stayed good friends.”

Dancing With the Stars Season 34 premieres Tuesday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. Episodes are available to stream the next day on Hulu.