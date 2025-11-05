‘DWTS’: Carrie Ann Inaba Apologizes to Contestant on Rock and Roll Night

Dancing With the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba had an apology for one of the Season 34 contestants as they took to the ballroom for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night on Tuesday.

As Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel and her pro partner, Pasha Pashkov, took on their contemporary dance to “Dream On” by Aerosmith, Fishel reflected on Inaba’s comments about her “tiny” body on Halloween Night.

“I am a tiny little woman,” Fishel admitted in a confessional, “but she’s big on the inside—more powerful—so I need to unleash her more often.”

Fishel acknowledged that responding to Inaba’s critique about getting bigger with her movements wouldn’t be easy for her, saying, “It doesn’t come naturally to be flailing my 5-foot-1 body around the floor.”

Pashkov noted that he specifically responded to Inaba’s comment when choreographing the contemporary routine. “Carrie Ann wants her to fill out the space more,” the pro said, “which contemporary is the perfect style to put [that] into action.”

Following Fishel and Pashkov’s time on the dance floor Tuesday, Inaba told the former sitcom star that she wanted to apologize for her comments about her body.

“I would like to apologize for my words if they hurt you at all because I didn’t mean that at all,” she told Fishel. “You are small, but you do pack a punch, and that’s why I can say it, because I believe in you, OK?” Fishel then assured Inaba that she wasn’t offended by her critique the previous week.

Inaba went on to praise Fishel and Pashkov’s “storytelling” in their routine. “Contemporary is all about the emotion, it’s all about the storytelling—you told that story,” she said, adding that she got “chills” watching them perform. “There’s that magic thing that happens in the air that we can all feel, that takes us into a place that’s not here,” she went on. “Thank you for the transport. Well done.”

Fellow judge Bruno Tonioli told Fishel, “We’re all with you. Life can be a b—ch sometimes, but you don’t give up,” adding that while there was a small mistake in their performance, the team should feel”proud.”

Judge Derek Hough added, “You’re someone we all root for. You radiate such positive energy. You glow.” While the night’s dance felt “a little disjointed,” he agreed that Fishel should be “proud.”

With the addition of guest judge Flavor Flav’s score, Fishel and Pashkov were awarded a 34/40, but it wasn’t enough to keep them in the competition, as they were ultimately eliminated at the end of the night.

Fishel said the experience “meant everything” to her, adding that it had “truly been life changing, and every single moment, including this one, has been joyous.”

Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, and streams the next day on Hulu.



