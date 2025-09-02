Tom Bergeron Reveals When He Planned to Leave ‘DWTS’ Before Unceremonious Firing

Tom Bergeron already had plans to leave Dancing With the Stars before the longtime host’s sudden firing in 2020.

The former ABC host, 70, was let go ahead of Season 29 of the dance competition show alongside co-host Erin Andrews after having criticized the series for casting former White House press secretary Sean Spicer in Season 28.

Friday, Bergeron told TV Insider he had already been planning to exit as DWTS host following Season 30.

“As circumstances played out, I left two seasons before. But those seasons were during COVID, so what would’ve been my last two—I would’ve hated them,” he said. “Everything I loved about the show, the camaraderie, hanging out—none of that would’ve been available. I’m glad it didn’t end that way.”

He added, “And not surprisingly, the showrunner that I locked horns with didn’t last much longer anyway.”

Tyra Banks would replace Bergeron and Andrews, after their firing, hosting solo for two seasons before Alfonso Ribeiro was added as her co-host. The supermodel then exited the show after Season 31, with Julianne Hough signing on to host alongside Ribeiro in a partnership that continues to this day.

“I’m a big Alfonso advocate. When I decided to leave America’s Funniest Videos, I [told] ABC, ‘This is the guy who should follow me,’” said Bergeron of the current DWTS host. “He had just come off the win. He’s the perfect family-friendly host. We’ve stayed good friends.”

While Bergeron’s time on DWTS might not have ended quite as he had planned, the former host said he isn’t ruling out a possible return.

“Conrad Green, who’s the showrunner now, was my first showrunner. When the show hit its 500th episode, he [asked], ‘Would you come and sit in the audience?’ And I said, ‘No, I’d get too fidgety,’” Bergeron explained. “But we had lunch six weeks ago [prior to this interview], and I presented to him a scenario in which I would come back for one night.”

He continued, “I’m going full Ringo: peace and love. I have great fondness for the impact that DWTS had on my career and the friendships that resulted.”

Dancing With the Stars Season 34 premieres Tuesday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. Episodes are available to stream the next day on Hulu.



