Tom Bergeron Catches up With 'Dancing With the Stars' Alum While Social Distancing

Tom Bergeron is still enjoying time out following his exit from Dancing With the Stars earlier in July. Many longtime fans and alums from the dance competition were shocked by the firing, but Bergeron took the news in stride. He's also been spending his time in quarantine looking back and meeting up with some names from the past.

Posting to Instagram earlier on Saturday, Bergeron showed that he was catching up with Dancing With the Stars alum Larissa Wohl, better known for her time as Hallmark Channel's Home & Family. Wohl was a production assistant on the reality dancing competition back in 2010 before moving on in her career. Bergeron had a humorous way of introducing the connection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Bergeron (@tombergeron) on Aug 8, 2020 at 12:51pm PDT

"Great time catching up with [Larissa Wohl], who has gone from production assistant on 'Footwork With the Famous', to on-camera Pet Rescue expert for [Hallmark Channel]. She's been doing amazing work during Covid finding homes for rescues," Bergeron wrote. He also urged people to visit her Instagram page to see the fruits of her labor with pets.

Wohl also posted a photo with Bergeron and added a few details on how they spent their Saturday together. "If I've gotta wake up at 6am, there's nobody I'd rather hike and breakfast with [laughing emoji] Thanks for a fun morning [Tom Bergeron]! Now it's time for a nap," she wrote in the caption.

Bergeron was with Dancing With the Stars for 15 years, adding its success to his lengthy resume that includes his long tenure on America's Funniest Home Videos following Bob Saget's tenure on the series. He also was host on Hollywood Squares from 1998 until 2004, hosting during Whoopi Goldberg's tenure alongside Bruce Vilanch, Caroline Rhea, Martin Mull and others who would frequently appear.

Upon his firing, Bergeron looked back fondly on his time with the show in a statement released alongside the network announcement. "Just informed [Dancing With The Stars] will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?" Bergeron wrote at the time, with a bit of humor to deal with the moment.

DWTS-pro Cheryl Burke also spoke fondly of Bergeron after his surprise exit from the series. "He's been a part of my life for 15 years," Burke said. "It's never easy. I mean, I never thought that that was going to happen. I know that Tom will be a part of my family [forever]." She also added that she was in contact with Bergeron and that he was in a good place.

"He's great. I mean, he's got such a great attitude. He's super positive about, about it all," Burke said. "Tom taught me a lot and has mentored me kind of throughout my career, So as far as friendship and connection and consistently communicating, that's always going to happen with us."