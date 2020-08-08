Tom Bergeron's 'Covid Calendar' Photo Has Fans Weighing in Following His 'DWTS' Exit

Following his stunning exit from Dancing With the Stars last month alongside co-host Erin Andrews, beloved TV host Tom Bergeron is getting in on the latest social media trend started by Reese Witherspoon with a peek inside his "2020 Covid Calendar." From the looks of his collection of snaps chronicling his feelings amid the coronavirus from January to September, Bergeron's might be the best yet.

Taking to Twitter and Instagram on Friday, the 65-year-old posted a grid of photos of his "2020 in monthly pics," starting with a dapper snap of himself on a red carpet in January, followed by questionable and almost apprehensive shots, as seen in his version of April, appearing most befuddled.

View this post on Instagram My 2020 Covid Calendar: January thru August 😉😷 A post shared by Tom Bergeron (@tombergeron) on Aug 7, 2020 at 9:50am PDT

The following shots show Bergeron drinking, first starting with coffee from Starbucks, followed by a beer and another shot in August with crossed eyes, holding two alcoholic beverages. Finally, his September shot is a laugh out loud moment in itself with Bergeron wearing a Michael Myers mask while practicing social distancing measures with a face mask on, and his hand on his cheek as if exasperated.

Naturally, fans took to the comments section of both social networks praising the snapshot and laughing along with Bergeron, while others expressed their upset over his recent departure from the ABC show. Scroll through to see how they're reacting and what Property Brothers star, Drew Scott has to say about Bergeron and Andrews' recent exit.