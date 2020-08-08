Tom Bergeron's 'Covid Calendar' Photo Has Fans Weighing in Following His 'DWTS' Exit
Following his stunning exit from Dancing With the Stars last month alongside co-host Erin Andrews, beloved TV host Tom Bergeron is getting in on the latest social media trend started by Reese Witherspoon with a peek inside his "2020 Covid Calendar." From the looks of his collection of snaps chronicling his feelings amid the coronavirus from January to September, Bergeron's might be the best yet.
Taking to Twitter and Instagram on Friday, the 65-year-old posted a grid of photos of his "2020 in monthly pics," starting with a dapper snap of himself on a red carpet in January, followed by questionable and almost apprehensive shots, as seen in his version of April, appearing most befuddled.
The following shots show Bergeron drinking, first starting with coffee from Starbucks, followed by a beer and another shot in August with crossed eyes, holding two alcoholic beverages. Finally, his September shot is a laugh out loud moment in itself with Bergeron wearing a Michael Myers mask while practicing social distancing measures with a face mask on, and his hand on his cheek as if exasperated.
Naturally, fans took to the comments section of both social networks praising the snapshot and laughing along with Bergeron, while others expressed their upset over his recent departure from the ABC show. Scroll through to see how they're reacting and what Property Brothers star, Drew Scott has to say about Bergeron and Andrews' recent exit.
"You should really turn it into a calendar. You can do it on line at Costco or Fed Ex This is hysterical Tom," one fan wrote on Instagram.
"You are hysterical Tom! It sucks that you won't be a part of my once favorite show," added another fan on Instagram alongside a crying emoji.
"...speaking of fun times during Covid, I'm reading your '09 memoir & enjoying it!" wrote another fan, referencing his 2009 book, I'm Hosting as Fast as I Can, which details as Bergeron says, "the Zen and art of staying sane in Hollywood."
"I adore you...still very upset you won't be on DWTS...2020 sucks! But, you rock," added another fan.
With the ongoing pandemic keeping so many of us at home with what seems like a multiyear of events happening in a short amount of time, Bergeron starred as the Taco on The Masked Singer this past March — something the judges at the time could not even guess.
"I am so gonna miss you on DWTS," added another in the comments section of his Instagram post, as one other echoed the sentiment and encouraged Bergeron to continue on with his new journey outside DWTS. "Love your adventures!" the fan beamed.
Bergeron, the longtime host of DWTS was pushed out of the beloved reality competition series on July 13. Bergeron, whose charm and witty dad jokes were a trademark of the show, revealed producers told him he would no longer be hosting.
Following the news of Bergeron and Andrews' exit, Season 25 fourth place runner-up, Drew Scott of Property Brothers fame, told PopCulture.com the beloved mainstays fans have come to love are "going to be missed" greatly. In an exclusive sit-down with Scott and his wife Linda Phan for their Apple Podcast series At Home with Linda & Drew Scott, the Canadian reality star weighed in on the controversial exits, further sharing how Bergeron and Andrews are on a golden path to new opportunities.
"They're going to be missed because Tom and Erin are both a huge part of the show," Scott said in our series, PopCulture @ Home. "They've been there for so long, but they have things in their lives that they want to do, I'm sure, and where their path takes them is where they're meant to be."