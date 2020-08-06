Cheryl Burke Shares Update on Tom Bergeron Following His 'Dancing With the Stars' Exit

Dancing With the Stars pro, Cheryl Burke spoke out about Tom Bergeron, following the now-former host's exit from the show, and offered an update of how he's doing. While speaking to Us Weekly, Burke said that while Bergeron is like her "dance dad" — as that's what she would call him on set — and was at her wedding, the exit is not easy for some of the alum, including herself.

"He's been a part of my life for 15 years," she said. "It's never easy. I mean, I never thought that that was going to happen. I know that Tom will be a part of my family [forever]." She later added though that he has been doing well. "He's great. I mean, he’s got such a great attitude. He's super positive about, about it all," she said. In addition to her comments on Bergeron's exit, Burke also praised him for being one of her mentors that have helped her with meditation. "Tom taught me a lot and has mentored me kind of throughout my career," she said. "So as far as friendship and connection and consistently communicating, that’s always going to happen with us."

The news about Bergeron being let go from the show was announced through a joint statement by ABC and BBC Studios. "Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success," the statement read, as published by Deadline.

Following the news, Bergeron issued his own statement: "Just informed [Dancing With The Stars] will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15-year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?"

Notably, co-host Erin Andrews was also let go, with ABC issuing their own statement: "Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom. Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show."

For her part, Andrews responded by thanking ABC and the "Dancing with the Stars family for 6 memorable seasons." She also said that her time with DWTS "wouldn't have been as special without my loving host Tom Bergeron," as well as "the talented dancers and witty judges." Andrews ended her statement by saying that she will "always cherish my days on that set, even if I wasn't the best at walking in heels."