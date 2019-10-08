‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Couple Todd and Julie Chrisley Cleared of Tax Evasion Charges

Todd and Julie Chrisley scored a major legal win on Tuesday when it was announced the Georgia Department of Revenue and the Chrisleys had agreed to a settlement agreement and will be cleared of their tax evasion charge.

The Chrisley Knows Best stars were accused of evading their taxes from 2008 to 2016 to the tune of about $2 million. But the DOR discovered that they had overpaid the state of Georgia in four of those years and didn’t owe anything for four of the other years. Ultimately, the Chrisleys owe less than $77,000 in back taxes from one incorrect filing.

“Julie and I knew all along that we had done nothing wrong and that when the facts all came out, we would be fine,” Todd said in a statement to E! News. “We’re just glad that the Department of Revenue was willing to keep an open mind and look at all the evidence.”

Despite this victory, they still face federal charges for tax evasion over the same time period. However, their attorney is optimistic that this ruling is a sign of things to come for the Chrisleys.

“We have maintained from day one that there has not been any tax evasion by our clients Todd and Julie Chrisley,” Bruce H. Morris said in a statement. “This settlement with the state is a big step in the direction of proving their innocence.”

The couple turned themselves into the FBI back in August after they were officially indicted. Both have maintained their innocent.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Todd Chrisley wrote about a former employee who he blames for all of this.

“To get revenge, he took a bunch of his phony documents to the U.S. Attorney’s office and told them we had committed all kinds of financial crimes, like tax evasion and bank fraud,” he wrote. “That got their attention all right, but once we had a chance to explain who he was and what he’d done to us, they realized it was all a bunch of nonsense and they sent him on his way.”

He continued, “We know we’ve done nothing wrong… I’m telling you all this now because we have nothing to hide and have done nothing to be ashamed of. Not only do we know we’ve done nothing wrong, but we’ve got a ton of hard evidence and a bunch of corroborating witnesses that proves it.”

If found guilty of the charges against them, they potentially face up to 30 years in prison.