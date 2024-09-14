Police arrested Kyle Chrisley, the son of Todd Chrisley, on Monday after allegedly stabbing a mechanic in Rutherford County, Tennessee, according to In Touch. The Chrisley Knows Best son has maintained his innocence in the matter.

The man, Kentravis Moore, apparently showed up at the Chrisley residence to collect money he was owed for unpaid services rendered. Chrisley claims that he did not owe him any money for whatever mechanic work was done. From there, accounts of the situation vary between the two parties, based on the police report.

Moore's account, which police at least partially sided with due to Chrisley's arrest, states that Chrisley became enraged when the mechanic arrived to collect his debt. The Chrisley Knows Best Season 1 star is alleged to have grabbed a knife from his toolbox and attempted to stab Moore in the stomach, eventually making contact with Moore's arms. Police noted a cut on the victim's arm and holes in his shirt.

The mechanic says he quickly fled the scene "because he was scared for his life." In the process of rushing away, he hit a car in the driveway, believed to be owned by Chrisley's wife Ashleigh.

Chrisley claims the mechanic threatened him upon arrival and deliberately rammed his vehicle into the car and fled the scene. Chrisley claims Moore then returned and tried to run him over. That's when the former reality TV personality says he might have wielded a car jack handle and possibly threw it at Moore's vehicle — but "he could not remember" if he had done that, per the report.

Chrisley denied stabbing Moore, claiming that the mechanic falsified the stabbing due to a 2023 allegation of Chrisley wielding a knife during an altercation with his boss, which was widely covered by the press.

Based on their findings, police sought to arrest Chrisley but he "refused and tensed up, holding his arms in front of his body attempting to not be placed into custody." Chrisley allegedly refused to comply with authorities' requests to place his hands behind his back, so they had to "place Kyle on the ground and place his hands behind his back to place him into custody due to him resisting arrest."

Police have charged Chrisley with aggravated assault and resisting arrest, and he has already been released on $6,500 bail. Chrisley has since taken to Instagram to publicly dispute the charges against him.