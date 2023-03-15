Chrisley Family Son Kyle Arrested Amid Dad Todd's Prison Sentence

Kyle Chrisley was arrested for aggravated assault in Tennessee Tuesday after the Chrisley Knows Best son was accused of pulling a knife during an altercation with his supervisor at work. Todd Chrisley's 31-year-old son was booked for the felony charge at Rutherford Country Jail and released on $3,000 while awaiting his March 20 court date, TMZ reports.

Police allege Kyle brandished a "fixed blade" with his Penske Truck Rental supervisor, but his wife, Ashleigh Chrisley, told Page Six that her husband is innocent. "Kyle has a knife that he carries for work, but he did not pull it out or brandish it, nor did he use it on the person," she insisted. "He will plea not guilty." Ashleigh claimed Kyle got into "a verbal disagreement" with a fellow employee, who was "pushing him" and turned things "physical."

Todd Chrisley's son, Kyle Chrisley, has serious legal trouble of his own -- although, his resulted in much less time behind bars -- so far, at least. https://t.co/ZoAlziVWK3 — TMZ (@TMZ) March 14, 2023

"It was self-defense on Kyle's side," she continued, claiming that after the incident, Kyle was told to leave, which he did. Ashleigh claimed that only later an arrest warrant was issued for aggravated assault. "When Kyle was made aware of the warrant, he turned himself in to Smyrna Police Department," she said, adding that she "posted his bond as soon as he was booked."

The Chrisley family has had its fair share of legal issues as of late, as Chrisley Knows Best patriarch Todd, 53, and his wife Julie Chrisley, 50, are currently serving their collective 19-year sentences in federal prison for bank fraud and tax evasion. Todd, who was sentenced to 12 years in prison, is serving his time at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida, while Julie serves her 7-year sentence at Federal FMC Lexington in Kentucky. The couple continues to maintain their innocence and have vowed to appeal.

Kyle reconciled with his father and stepmother amid their legal issues. The Chrisley son, whom Todd shares with ex-wife Teresa Terry, has struggled with addiction and mental health issues throughout the years, which led Todd and Julie to obtain full custody of his 10-year-old daughter, Chloe Chrisley, whom he shares with Angela Johnson. While Todd and Julie serve their time in prison, Kyle's sister, Savannah Chrisley, 25, has custody of Chloe and her younger brother, 16-year-old Grayson Chrisley.