Todd Chrisley Bizarrely Reveals His ‘Favorite Person’ on Instagram Amid Son Kyle’s Hospitalization

Todd Chrisley revealed his “favorite person” on Instagram on Wednesday and fans were a little taken aback. The reality star shared a photo of his granddaughter, Chloe, just as her father, Kyle, was hospitalized. The two stories seemed to clash in fans’ minds.

Todd and Julie Chrisley have custody of Chloe, the daughter that Kyle Chrisley shares with Angela Johnson. On Wednesday, the Chrisley Knows Best patriarch shared an old photo of Chloe, calling her his favorite person.

“Well since @chasechrisley wants to post who his favorite person is I thought I should post who my favorite person is … so top that,” Chrisley wrote, addressing his younger son.

It was only about an hour later that Chrisley shocked fans with a photo of Kyle in the hospital. Much of the family was gathered around him as he sat up in a hospital bed, monitors and tubes sprouting from his arms.

“NOT TODAY SATAN, NOT TODAY,” he wrote. “God shows up and shows out, now won’t he do it? Kyle is great and we are back to the grind.”

Chrisley and Kyle have a strained past, so the confluence of these posts seemed odd to some fans. Kyle previously suffered from issues with drugs and alcohol, though he has since cleaned up his act and even gotten married, creating a stable life.

Still, in 2014, Kyle claimed that his father was intentionally portraying him as an unfit parent in order to keep Chloe out of his custody. He even suggested that his dad wanted Chloe around just for the TV show.

“My dad showed no interest in Chloe at all until the show and until it was pointed out that having a mixed race child and getting her and all that would be good for his demographic,” he told The Daily Mail at the time. “He didn’t want to see her before then. He said he wanted nothing to do with her.”

It is unclear what kind of terms Kyle and his father are on now, though they were both smiling in Wednesday’s Instagram post. After Chrisley’s Instagram photo went live, a spokesperson for the family gave a few details to The Blast.

“Kyle is fine. He had an adverse reaction to his medication,” the official rep told reporters. “He is doing great.”

So far, there is no word on what medication Kyle was taking or what for. The 27-year-old has not spoken out either. Meanwhile, many fans think that all of this may be an attempt by Todd Chrisley to distract from his ongoing legal issues.

Chrisley and his wife have been accused of massive bank fraud schemes by federal prosecutors. They maintain their innocence, but their trial is moving forward. Their children will also be asked to take the stand.