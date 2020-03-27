‘Today’ Host Hoda Kotb Breaks Down on Live TV After Interview With Drew Brees Amid Coronavirus Coverage

The emotion of this difficult time seemed to hit Hoda Kotb especially during Friday’s TODAY show broadcast. The seasoned NBC anchor broke down live on air after an interview with Saints quarterback Drew Brees about his generous $5 million donation to fight the coronavirus in Louisiana, prompting co-anchor Savannah Guthrie to take over as she fought back tears.

“I also think a lot of things are contagious, including generosity,” Kotb said at the close of her interview with Brees. “So our hope is that because you let us know you made this big, generous donation, and I think other people look and think, ‘Hey, maybe I can help out too.’” Transitioning to the next segment, Kotb noticeably choked up, beginning to cry as she apologized repeatedly.

Guthrie encouraged her friend and co-star to take a minute as she read the tease for the upcoming segments, reassuring Kotb, “I know where your heart is my dear, I do.”

TODAY‘s viewers made sure to send Kotb love online after the show of emotion.

I love that Hoda showed her emotions! There is only so much people can take reporting this day after day. She cried for all of us 💕 — Liz Duchaney (@LDuchaney) March 27, 2020

Sending love your way Hoda. Don’t be sorry your emotion shows you are human and the love you have for others. Thanks for your genuineness and letting the world see your heart. — sharon stratton (@stcstratton) March 27, 2020

It’s comforting to see others feeling just how I’m feeling. Random tears at random moments. Thank you for being real, @hodakotb! I know @SavannahGuthrie just wanted to give you a hug and so did I! — Amy Amyx (@therealamyamyx) March 27, 2020

Brees announced he and his wife would be making a $5 million donation to the state of Louisiana Thursday, urging his followers “all do our part, maintain hope, and get through this together.”

After “considerable research and conversations with local organizers,” Brees explained the money will “be mobilizing our partnerships with Second Harvest Food Bank, Ochsner Health Systems, Walk-Ons, Jimmy Johns, Smalls Sliders and Waitr to prepare and deliver over 10,000 meals per day throughout Louisiana.”

Brees also said they will continue to do this “for as long as it takes.”

Photo credit: NBC News / NBCU