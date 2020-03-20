'Today' Co-Host Hoda Kotb Reacts to NBC News Staffer Larry Edgeworth Following Coronavirus Death

Hoda Kotb is mourning the loss of NBC News employee Larry Edgeworth, who died this week after testing positive for coronavirus. Just after NBC News confirmed Edgeworth's passing, the Today co-host took to Twitter to pay her respects, remembering the longtime audio technician for his "big smile" and "big heart."

I would like for you to know this name : Larry Edgeworth. He was a longtime member of our NBC crew.. big smile.. big heart..we loved Larry and he loved us back.. all of us ...He died after testing positive for the Coronavirus 💔 — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) March 20, 2020

NBC News Chairman Andy Lack shared the news of Edgeworth's death in an email to staff members Friday morning, Edgeworth's wife, Crystal, said that her husband had suffered from other health issues. "I'm deeply saddened to tell you that we've lost a longtime member of our NBC News family – Larry Edgeworth passed away yesterday," Lack wrote in part. "Many of you were fortunate enough to work with Larry over the years, so you know that he was the guy you wanted by your side no matter where you were. Stacy Brady says he was known as the 'gentle giant who would give you the shirt off his back.'"

For the majority of his 25 years with the company, Edgeworth had worked as an audio technician at NBC News' Rockefeller Plaza headquarters, quickly becoming a well-respected member of the team. His death has hit his colleagues especially hard, with many taking to social media to react.

"Larry Edgeworth was a giant both physically and emotionally," meteorologist Al Roker tweeted, sharing a link to the article announcing Edgeworth's death. "You were always in good hands when he was on your crew. A tremendous loss."

Meanwhile, Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie remembered Edgeworth as "the pro of pros" and recalled him being "full of spirit and joy and humor."

This is our beloved colleague, Larry Edgeworth, who just passed away due to COVID19. I adored him. He was full of spirit and joy and humor. He was the pro of pros. We traveled in 2008 on a campaign plane for two months. He was a bright light every day. Larry, dear, we will miss u pic.twitter.com/36Hg9WbiCG — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) March 20, 2020

Edgeworth is survived by his wife, Crystal, and two sons, with Lack writing that "we are doing everything we can to support his family during this very difficult time."

NBC News is among a number of news companies to have confirmed cases of coronavirus among its employees, with at least two other NBC News employees also testing positive. In response, network officials required most staffers around the country to work from home and has done deep cleanings of its offices and studios.