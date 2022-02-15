‘Unexpected’ Returns for a New Season With 2 New Moms in an Exclusive First Look

Unexpected is back with a brand new season – and brand new drama. The TLC show returns Sunday, March 6 to TLC, continuing the stories of Tyra Boisseau, Lilly Bennet and Jenna Ronan while introducing two new young moms-to-be struggling with the pressures of motherhood into the fold, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek of the new season.

Jenna, 18, is still dealing with her “petty” dad and “emotionally crazy mom,” when she returns this season, and while she’s loving being a mom to 1-year-old Luca, she’s struggling to find ways to keep her relationship with his dad, Aden, alive and healthy. “You are not there for me emotionally at all, Aden,” she tells him in the season tease. Getting off the couch, Aden adds, “I’m done. She offended me.”

Lilly, 20, is a mother of two now and is finding her own way with fiancé Lawrence as they move out from her mother’s home. Lilly’s mom, however, is worried she and Lawrence are going to rush getting married, asking her, “What if things don’t work out? Divorce, it’s as stressful as moving or a death.” Lilly is totally in denial that things might not work out down the line, but Lawrence admits later on that “everything’s a mess,” pressing Lilly on what she does all day. She answers, “Taking care of kids, wiping a-, breastfeeding, giving baths, cooking three meals a f-king day,” to which he responds, “What you do is not hard.”

It’s all girls for Tyra Boisseau, 20, her sister Tiarra, 18, and cousin Taylor Williams, 20, all of whom are trying to balance their relationship with each other and their families. Tyra’s ex, Alex, has another surprise up his sleeve too, as he tells the mother of his daughter he wants to get back together in the season trailer.

There are also two new moms in the mix this season – Emersyn Potter, 18, and Kylen Smith, 20. Emersyn, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Mason, still lives with her mother, whose strict rules make it difficult for her to find her voice as a mom. Fighting with her mom over where her little one will sleep, Emersyn decides to disobey the house rules, but risks having Mason ostracized from her mom’s house.

Things are even more explosive with Kylen, who’s struggling to involve her own parents in her pregnancy while living with boyfriend Jason and his family. While Jason insists he’s “an independent person,” Kylen’s dad insists, “Staying away from your family is not being independent. That’s being a jacka-.” Things get even more explosive in the end when Jason has to be removed by authorities from the hospital while Kylen gives birth. Don’t miss it all go down when Unexpected returns with a brand new season on Sunday, March 6 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.