‘Unexpected’: Chloe Shocks Her Parents With News About Max in Exclusive Tell-All Preview

Chloe Mendoza has bombshell news for mom Jessica Bowman and her stepfather Nate about her relationship with Max Schenzel, and she’s waited until the Unexpected tell-all to break it to them! In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Sunday’s special tell-all episode, Chloe reveals that she and Max are no longer together after a season trying to make their relationship work through the ups and downs of his addiction for their daughter Ava.

At the end of the season, Chloe and Max had planned to move in together after he finished his court-mandated rehab stay and she prepared to begin college. But things didn’t go exactly as planned, Chloe admits in the sneak peek of Sunday’s episode.

“After I graduated, I did move out with Max, but we didn’t move into an apartment. We moved into his dad’s house …and that only lasted like a month,” she says. “I mean, I kind of figured once I lived there, everything’s gonna be good. Max’s gonna be on the right track. But it just, I don’t know, it was not, there was just a lot of stuff.”

Jessica chimes in, “So that you never even really lived alone and it was still bad.”

One example Chloe mentions is when Max was left alone with his daughter and cut her hair “like really bad.”

Backstage, Max is not happy about what is being said about him by the mother of his child.

“She’s acting like I murdered somebody,” he tells his dad. “Like toothpaste got in her hair and that’s why I cut it. Because it wasn’t coming out.”

Back on the main stage, Chloe admits that while she hoped to work on her relationship with Max when they moved in together, the two “aren’t together right now.”

“That is huge news,” host Shaun Robinson says, shocked, as Chloe adds she is still spending time with him as they co-parent their daughter, but not romantically.

As Jessica is asked if she is “happy” the two have broken up after years of her protests about their relationship, Chloe’s mom confesses this is the first time she’s hearing the news herself.

Robinson asks, “This is you breaking the news to your parents that you’re broken up with Max?” to which the teenage mom responds, “Nobody asks me!”

Once again, Max seems frustrated as he waits backstage at what Chloe is telling people about their relationship. “We’ve been broken up for like six days,” he huffs. “For like the forth time.”

Photo credit: TLC