Nickelodeon Actress Gets Engaged During Romantic Greece Getaway

Love is in the air for one former Nickelodeon star. Kira Kosarin, who starred as Phoebe Thunderman on the hit series The Thundermans, is engaged after her boyfriend Max Chester dropped to one knee and popped the question during a romantic Greece getaway.

Kosarin revealed the exciting relationship update on social media Monday when she shared several photos, including a beaming photo of herself showing off her ring, writing on Twitter, "a million times yes." The actress shared more images from the big moment on Instagram, quipping in the caption, "thanks for the tip mom & dad." In the gallery, Kosarin shared even more images of her engagement ring, as well as a snapshot taken shortly after moment Chester asked her to marry him, the 25-year-old actress seen covering her face with her hands as her fiancé embraced her.

The engagement, which came just days after Kosarin opened up about her own parents' trip to Greece before she was born and how they documented the trip "talking to future 'me' the whole time," was a cause for celebration. Commenting on her Instagram engagement announcement, Kosarin's former The Thundermans co-star Jack Griffo wrote, "Crying but I'm fine," with Addison Riecke adding, "CONGRATS OMG." Madison Bailey commented, "So beautiful!! Congratulations."

Kosarin and Chester took the next step in their relationship after three years of dating. Back on July 7, Kosarin marked their 3-year relationship milestone by sharing a carousel of snapshots, writing, "happy 3 years, here are my favorite pics of us," she went on to quip, "yes this post is me procrastinating packing for our Greece trip shhhh."

Kosarin is best known for portraying Phoebe Thunderman on the Nickelodeon series The Thundermans. Created by Jed Spingarn and also starring Griffo, Riecke, Diego Velazquez, Chris Tallman, Rosa Blasi, and Maya Le Clark, the series debuted ran from October 2013 through May 2018. Kosarin starred in all four seasons of the show and is set to reprise her role in the March 2023 announced follow-up film The Thundermans Return, which she will also executive produce. Her other credits include Good Trouble, Light as a Feather, and Supercool, among several others. Outside of acting, Kosarin also has a budding music career and released her debut album, Off Brand, in 2019. She signed with Republic Records in 2022.