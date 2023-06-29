'Hannah Montana' Alum Announces Engagement

Congratulations are in order for Emily Osment! The Hannah Montana alum is engaged to boyfriend Jack Anthony, Osment announced in a Sunday Instagram post. The actress, whose character Lilly Truscott was best friends with Miley Cyrus' titular role on the beloved Disney Channel series, shared the news on June 25 alongside a first-look at her stunning engagement ring.

"This magical, beautiful, kaleidoscope of a person asked me to marry him this weekend," Osment wrote. "I did not know life could be this sweet or I could ever be this deliriously happy. I am so proud of the life we have built together and the people we have become over the last few years. This love is so big and so uniquely ours and I know it can do anything. I am so honored to stand next to you every day. I love you, Jack."

While Osment didn't share many details of the big moment, based on her post, it seems Anthony dropped to one knee and popped the question at Yosemite National Park in California. The Young & Hungry star tagged the post in Yosemite and in the first image of the post, she held up her hand to show off her engagement ring, with her now-fiancé seen standing amid a backdrop of mountains. A second image in the slideshow revealed a close-up of Osment's ring as well as a photo of two buttons featuring pictures of the couple as children with the words "Will you marry me?" and "yes!" written across the front.

The engagement news was met with plenty of congratulations from Osment's celebrity pals. Daryl Sabara, who appeared in the second and third Spy Kids movies, commented, "Congrats Emily!!" Osment's Young Sheldon co-star Iain Armitage wrote, "Congratulations!" Allison Janney added, "So happy for you," with Glee's Dot-Marie Jones writing, "Absolutely beautiful sugar so happy for you!!!"

Details of Osment and Anthony's relationship have been kept under wraps. The actress first started sharing glimpses of their relationship on social media back in 2021, with Anthony making occasional appearances on her Instagram ever since. Osment is perhaps best known for her role on Hannah Montana. She most recently appeared on the CBS sitcom Young Sheldon and also starred alongside Gregg Sulkin on the Netflix sitcom Pretty Smart, which was canceled after just a single season. She also starred on five seasons of the Freeform comedy show Young & Hungry.