TLC Renews ’90 Day Fiance’ for Another Dramatic Season

TLC just said “I do” to another season of 90 Day Fiancé and its associated spin-offs.

The show documents new couples every season as they take the next step in their relationships by bringing their potential spouses to the United States. Using a special K-1 visa, the couples are required by the government to get married after only 90 days or else be forced to return to their home country.

The popular show will return for its sixth season in 2018, reports Deadline, while its spin-offs 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After and 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days will return for their third and second seasons, respectively. Also set for a second season is 90 Day Fiancé:What Now?, the digital series that runs on TLC Go.

According to a TLC spokesperson, the show’s fifth season was the highest-rated ever among women 25-54 (1.8) and the most watched among total viewers (2.2M), which is up 20 percent and 29 percent, respectively, in comparison to the previous season.

The couples who find love on the show have a mixed track record of success.

In October, Alan Cox and his wife Kirlyam welcomed their first son, Liam Jordan da Costa Cox.

The couple met several years ago while Cox was on a missionary trip in Brazil, where Kirlyam grew up and her family still lives. After they fell in love, Cox brought his then-fiancé to America through the K-1 visa process and the two married within 90 days.

On the other hand, Jason Hitch and his wife Cassia Tavares, who appeared on the second season of the series announced earlier this month that they are in the midst of a divorce.

“I tried everything last year to save whatever we thought we had,” Hitch told Starcasm, adding that even with their pseudo-celeb status and plenty of events to keep the sparks alive, they couldn’t save their relationship.

“Around her birthday I took her to Melbourne, Florida, for an Army couples retreat, but nothing worked,” Hitch said.

The couple originally met via Facebook, while Tavares was living in her native Brazil. Hitch added that he felt like the only one “trying” in their marriage.

This not the first time the couple has been separated. In January 2017, after an altercation with his wife, Hitch was arrested and charged with domestic battery. She eventually dropped the charges with Hitch saying the whole situation was a “misunderstanding,” according to The Ashley.



Photo credit: TLC