‘RHONY’: Tinsley Mortimer Reportedly Splits From CEO Beau Scott Kluth

Real Housewives of New York star Tinsley Mortimer has reportedly split from beau Scott Kluth, People reports.

Happy Happy 40th Birthday my handsome man!💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕 A post shared by tinsleymortimer (@tinsleymortimer) on Aug 13, 2017 at 2:05pm PDT

Mortimer and Kluth, the CEO of Coupon Cabin, began dating after being set up on a blind date by Mortimer’s RHONY co-star Carole Radziwill in February.

Page Six TV reported the split on Monday, with a source saying, “Tinsley thinks Scott is a great guy…it was too much too soon.”

“Long-distance relationships are never easy,” the insider continued. “They remain friendly and Tinsley hasn’t closed the door to a possible reconciliation in the future.”

The two recently vacationed together in September, and Mortimer even took on a position at Coupon Cabin as an account manager. Mortimer previously gushed about Kluth on an episode of Watch What Happens Live in July.

“It worked out,” she said, according to People. “I’m not going to lie, I’m happy when I’m in a relationship. But it doesn’t mean I create something out of nothing. Scott is amazing. … He’s an incredible guy and I’m just lucky to have met him. I have a great guy. It’s awesome.”

A source echoed to E! News that distance took a toll on the couple.

“The long distance just became really difficult. Tinsley is focused on reestablishing her life in New York,” the insider said. “They had a lot of fun, and who’s to say if it’s definitely over for good? I could see them getting back together at some point.”

