Tiffany 'New York' Pollard Is Hosting a New Dating Show

Tiffany "New York" Pollard is considered to be one of the quintessential figures in the reality television boom. She stole the hearts of viewers and Public Enemy hypeman Flavor Flav on VH1's Flavor of Love and audiences grew to love her outlandish personality. She became the first Black bachelorette with her own spinoff, I Love New York, which chronicled her over two seasons trying to find love. Since then, she's continued to solidify herself as reality television royalty, appearing on shows like Celebrity Big Brother UK, The Next 15, and recently E!'s House of Villains. Now, she's adding executive producer and host to her name with a new dating show. Deadline reports that OUTtv's new dating show Looking For a Third is an eight-part dating competition series. Set in a modern villa, the show will feature one gay couple and one lesbian couple, each searching for a third partner to add to their relationship among a group of singles. Production is slated to begin next summer and be released later the same year.

Pollard shared her excitement in an official statement, saying: "I'm thrilled to be returning to the dating genre as both a host and executive producer. Partnering with OUTtv is always such a joy because it's my honor to get to tell incredible queer stories. I know this show is going to be silly, romantic, and filled with so much love."

Philip Webb, COO of OUTtv, added: "We are excited to be working with Tiffany Pollard on this adventurous new dating series. It is not uncommon for couples to consider adding a third person to their relationship and Looking for a Third will provide a revealing look at what happens when couples decide to take that step. OUTtv aims to show all facets of the queer experience by commissioning shows in the dating genre which are both authentic and fun — Looking for a Third promises to deliver on all fronts."