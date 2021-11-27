Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard Talks Beauty Empire, Throwback Moments and Her Iconic Reality TV Legacy (Exclusive)

When the reality TV genre emerged in the early 1990s, many reality TV stars were born as a result. But, few have left as much of an impact as Flavor of Love alum Tiffany “New York” Pollard has. Pollard, who has since appeared on numerous reality shows including Celebrity Big Brother UK and her own spinoff I Love New York, is, without question, a reality TV icon. Recently, PopCulture.com got to chat with Pollard about her new beauty line and, of course, her reality television legacy.

Pollard made her debut on TV back in 2006 during the first season of Flavor of Love. She was such a fan favorite that she was brought back for the second season of the VH1 series. Since then, she has appeared on her own spinoff, I Love New York, Scared Famous, and Celebrity Ex on the Beach, amongst many others. If you haven’t seen Pollard in any of her television appearances, you’ve definitely seen her around if you’re active on social media. Thanks to her endlessly quotable lines and hilarious facial expressions, Pollard is one of the most recognizable faces when it comes to gifs and memes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While Pollard is sticking to her reality television roots, for the time being, she’s also set to tackle some new ventures, including the creation of her own beauty empire. PopCulture.com got the scoop on Pollard’s new nail polish line, HBIC Ink, and took a trip down reality TV memory lane with the iconic star in the process.

Creating Her Beauty Empire

Pollard is currently busy with her new nail lacquer line, HBIC Ink, which is currently available for purchase. When asked what gave her the idea for the line, she said, “Well, I always knew that I wanted to do a polish or a lacquer and I kind of wanted to do something a little bit different because I see a lot of people doing lashes right now and lippys and stuff like that. But, I was like, you know what, Tiff, you really love nail lacquers. So, I wanted to kind of venture off and do something a little bit different than [what] I see everybody else doing.” Pollard isn’t going to stop there, as she already has some ideas in mind for where she wants to take her beauty empire next.

“I really want to do blushes,” she continued. “Right now, I’m obsessed with different blushes and stuff because I see a lot of very popular YouTube influencers, they’re using eyeshadow as blushes. So blush is not as just one or two shades as it used to be. They’re using oranges and sometimes even purples on the cheeks and I’m like, wow, I want to get in on this.”

‘Flavor of Love’ Reminiscing

The first season of Flavor of Love came out fifteen years ago. Even though her time on the show was anything but an easy ride, she has nothing but fond memories about her time on the VHI series. Pollard said that when it came to filming the show “everything was just so put together well.” She added, “And I’ve never been in a mansion before [then]. So, when I say I should have enjoyed it more, I can’t even say that because I was enjoying it the whole entire time. It was just surreal to be there and have lobster and champagne every other night. It was just amazing. So, I mean, I really don’t regret anything because it just really opened up so many avenues to me.”

Pollard has produced more than her fair share of iconic moments throughout her career. But, when it comes to her favorite, she did cite the dramatic Flavor of Love Season 1 reunion as a time she’ll always look back on fondly. “How crazy was that? I just wanted to get my revenge on Pumkin and Delicious … all the girls. I love that reunion show. But, there’s so many other moments too.” She went on to say about the wild reunion, “I’m up there, I have my all black on and I’m flipping over the desks or whatever, the podium and I’m just like ready to fight. I mean, in that moment, I have to say I was having a blast. I really was.”

That Famous ‘Celebrity Big Brother UK’ Misunderstanding

One of Pollard’s wildest television moments came in 2016 when she appeared on the 17th season of Celebrity Big Brother in the United Kingdom. During the season, she was involved in a now-famous misunderstanding between Angie Bowie, who told her that “David” was dead. Pollard initially thought that Bowie was referring to David Gest, who was also a houseguest at the time. In actuality, Bowie was referring to her ex-husband, David Bowie. While the moment may be fun for fans to look back on, Pollard said that it was certainly a wacky situation.

“I have to tell you that house was just crazy to live in,” she recalled. “The fact that you don’t get the newspaper, you don’t have your cell phone. So, long story short, when Angie said that David died, I already knew that David Gest was sick. I just assumed because there’s no paper in there. So, I’m like, ‘Oh, what other David is there from the outside world?’” The reality star added, “I got blamed for it and I came out looking like the villain, but everybody laughs at that. They called it TV gold over there in London.”

Reflecting on a Legacy

Pollard expressed nothing but gratitude for all of the opportunities that she has received since making her debut on reality television back in 2006. If she didn’t go the reality TV route, her life would look pretty different. The former I Love New York star said, “When I got discovered on Hollywood Boulevard, I was actually shopping and I was a buyer for a small clothing store. So I’ve always kind of been into fashion … I think I would be definitely doing some fashion or in the beauty space.”

“If I didn’t do any of those shows, starting with the Flavor of Love, I don’t think I would have the advantage that I have,” she continued. “It’s really been a huge asset and a blessing in my life because I don’t think I would be able to see the world the way I’m able to see it.”

Future Aspirations Post-Reality TV?

Pollard currently has her hands full with both her nail polish lacquer line and a couple of reality television projects. However, she’s already envisioning what she wants to tackle in the future, and her interests may surprise you. She shared, “The endgame for me is to have my own ministry and the ministry will be a nondenominational, nonreligious, love walk. And I really want to start that because that’s my heart’s passion and I do believe that’ll be my endgame for me.”

As for when she plans to open her own ministry, she’s aiming to do so when the timing feels right to her. However, she certainly won’t be holding off on the “best part” of herself. “I feel like my spirituality is the best part of who I am designed to be. So, as it develops and it unfolds … therefore, it happens. I don’t want to hold off on it. But, I’m not going to force it either. I’m going to wait till the slot kind of renders itself and it feels right.”

What She Wants Fans to Know About the ‘Real’ Tiffany

Pollard has been featured on television for more than a decade at this point. Since she’s been such a fixture on screen, you might think that you know all about who she is. But, who is the real Tiffany “New York” Pollard?

“A lot of my recent friends and friends from the past that go, ‘You’re nothing like I expected you to be,’” she said/ “I am just so content with the littlest things and hiding my toes in the sand at the beach or having a hot dog and beer. I’m more simple. I think I’m a little bit of a tomboy too, if you will. People are like, ‘Oh my gosh, I just thought you were just a queen 24/7.’” She added, “I just want people to know how real I am. I’m really authentic. I’m a great friend … I just want people to know that it’s so important to just always live your truth.”