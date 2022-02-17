Wendy Williams Issues Statement on Instagram Amid Talk Show and Health Issues

Wendy Williams spoke out for the first time in months with a new Instagram account featuring videos filmed on Wednesday. Williams has not hosted a new episode of The Wendy Williams Show since July 2021, and her silence led to rampant speculation about her health. Now, her representative claims the new clips show her in good spirits and feeling better.

“She thanks everyone who has been patiently awaiting her return and believes that, thanks in large part to the love and support of her son, her family, her new team of doctors and a change of scenery, she is on the mend,” Williams’ publicist told Page Six after the two videos were published. “Wendy says to all her fans, ‘How you doing?’ Please send positive messages, energy, and affirmations to her social media that she can read daily.”

The videos were posted on a new account called @therealwendywilliamsonline to differentiate it from The Wendy Williams Show‘s page. In both clips, Williams is seen wearing a black hoodie and walking along a Florida beach on her own. The second clip runs five minutes, and her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., is heard asking her questions.

Some fans thought the videos might be old. At one point, Williams said she went to Florida because she has “real family” there, including her “mother, father, sister, brother.” However, Williams’ mother died in December 2020. Williams’ publicist told Page Six she referred to her mother because she is buried in Florida. The publicist insisted the clip was filmed Wednesday morning.

Hunter, 21, is heard asking Williams, 57, how often she visits the Sunshine State. “Often,” Williams said, before adding that it is “very peaceful being here.” She also told her son she plans to go to the gym after her beach walk, then make calls to her friends, family, and business associates. Hunter then asked his mother to speak directly to people who are questioning her health.

“Excuse me, I am going back stronger. At 56 years old, there are things that happen to people,” Williams said. “I would say things usually start about 40 and they go up from there, you know, so you’ve got to eat the right food.” (Williams’ representative told Page Six she misspoke when referring to her age.)

Very little was known about Williams’ current health situation until earlier this week, when her lawyer LaShawn Thomas issued a statement disputing claims Wells Fargo made in its legal battle with Williams. “Wendy wants the world to know that she strenuously denies all allegations about her mental health and well-being,” Thomas told Page Six, adding that Williams is using “holistic health professionals to help her reach optimal health” to treat Graves’ disease and thyroid concerns. Williams is “fine” and “of sound mind,” Thomas continued.

The issue with Wells Fargo began earlier this month when Williams’ lawyers accused the bank of blocking her from accessing her bank accounts. In one court filing, Wells Fargo’s legal team said Williams is an “incapacitated person” who needed guardianship. They cited Williams’ former financial advisor Lori Schiller, who told the bank she saw “signs of exploitation.” Williams’ team has denied Schiller’s claims. Meanwhile, new episodes of The Wendy Williams Show continue to air, now with Sherri Shepherd starring as a “permanent guest host” for the rest of the season.