Twitter Rattled With Mixed Emotions Over Chloe Kohanski’s Win on ‘The Voice’

Chloe Kohanski was crowned the champion of The Voice‘s 13th season, and fans were rattled with mixed emotions.

The modern rocker on Team Blake Shelton beat singers Addison Agen, Red Marlow and Brooke Simpson for the title on Tuesday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Some were thrilled over Kohanski’s victory, sharing their congratulations and true predictions on Twitter.

Congrats Chloe💕 I knew all along you were the Voice winner — Laurie L Lenard (@Laurierrt) December 20, 2017

Not even surprised my girl won! — Katherine Winchek (@Katie_Winchek) December 20, 2017

She deserved this win her Voice was so very unique & had some great songs ! — peg (@grammapw) December 20, 2017

@ChloeKohanski congratulations! Love that you brought back the old school!!!!!!! — Jae Dozaa (@JaymeSiller) December 20, 2017

Others were sour over their favorite singers’ losses, particularly concerning runner-up Agen.

Anyone else thinking Addison or Brooke shoulda won #TheVoice? I had it 1. Addison. 2. Brooke. 3. Red 4. Chloe. Oh well. All 4 should make it pretty big. Addison already has a hit with Tennessee Rain. — Paul (@whosyourdawgy) December 20, 2017

Addison had all 3 of her songs on top 10 chsrts one of them was #1 how is this possible lmao but goodjob chloe — AJPerea (@ajperea1) December 20, 2017

But how she wasn’t better than Brooke or Addison.. or Davon or Keisha.. nvm congrats — Spooky Bry 👻 (@Thisisbryyy_) December 20, 2017

Regardless of the results and rankings, the top four contestants had the night of a lifetime, with each singer belting through a duet with some of music’s top talents.

Throughout the night, Agen and Norah Jones soothed fans with “Don’t Know Why,” Red Marlow sang “When I Call Your Name” with Vince Gill, Brooke Simpson and Sia slayed “Titanium” and Kohanski rocked with Billy Idol to “White Wedding.”

The Voice is set to return for season 14 with coaches Shelton, Adam Levine, Alicia Keys and newbie Kelly Clarkson.