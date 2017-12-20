Twitter Rattled With Mixed Emotions Over Chloe Kohanski’s Win on ‘The Voice’

Reality

Chloe Kohanski was crowned the champion of The Voice‘s 13th season, and fans were rattled with mixed emotions.

The modern rocker on Team Blake Shelton beat singers Addison Agen, Red Marlow and Brooke Simpson for the title on Tuesday.

Some were thrilled over Kohanski’s victory, sharing their congratulations and true predictions on Twitter.

Others were sour over their favorite singers’ losses, particularly concerning runner-up Agen.

Regardless of the results and rankings, the top four contestants had the night of a lifetime, with each singer belting through a duet with some of music’s top talents.

Throughout the night, Agen and Norah Jones soothed fans with “Don’t Know Why,” Red Marlow sang “When I Call Your Name” with Vince Gill, Brooke Simpson and Sia slayed “Titanium” and Kohanski rocked with Billy Idol to “White Wedding.”

The Voice is set to return for season 14 with coaches Shelton, Adam Levine, Alicia Keys and newbie Kelly Clarkson.

