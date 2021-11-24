‘The Voice’: Wendy Moten Updates Fans After Falling Onstage During Live Episode

Wendy Moten is doing just fine after she fell and appeared to injure herself during The Voice‘s live Top 10 results show Tuesday night. After the Team Blake Shelton singer, who celebrated her 57th birthday on Monday, sparked some scares among the judges and viewers when she appeared to fall as she exited the stage, she assured fans that she was “ok” and had only suffered a few minor injuries in the accident.

The scary incident occurred after Moten took the stage for her performance of “I Can’t Help Myself” with Shelton and fellow team members Lana Scott and Paris Winningham. Just seconds after the performance, however, worry was sparked when she appeared to fall hard on her arm and head as she walked off stage. Host Carson Daly witnessed the fall happen just moments before the show to a commercial break, telling viewers, “unfortunate moment for Wendy Moten, who is walking off and we hope she’s okay,” as Moten could be seen being helped off stage by her coach and teammates. When the show returned, Daly was joined by Moten, who assured fans that she was alright.

“I’m OK, I’m a little bruised, but you know what? I’m still ready to go!” she said, with Daly noting that nothing like her fall had ever occurred on the show before. Over on her Instagram Story, Moten shared a post from an Ariana Grande fan account saying, “so glad she’s okay…omg I was so worried.”

Despite the fall, Moten’s night ended on a happy note. She and her teammates, Scott and Winningham, all made it into the Top 10, meaning they will be moving on to next week’s live shows. Moten celebrated the feat by reposting The Voice‘s announcement that she made it into the Top 10. The comments section of the post quickly filled with messages from fans wishing Moten well after her on-air fall, with one person writing, “I hope you’re feeling ok, we really need you and your voice.” Somebody else commented that they were “praying for healing,” with a third person adding, “I hope you’re doing ok Wendy…Congrats on making the Top 10!” New episodes of The Voice air Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for the latest updates.