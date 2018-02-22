See ‘The Voice’ Coaches Perform a Vintage Medley in New Promo

The new season of The Voice is almost here and coaches Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Alicia Keys and Kelly Clarkson are back with a new promo to get fans fired up for the upcoming premiere.

Set in vintage Las Vegas, the black-and-white promo shows the coaches styled in Rat Pack fashion as they take in each other’s performances in the swanky space.

The clip begins with Shelton and Levine engaging in some classic bromantic banter before diving into a duet of Frank Sinatra’s classic “Fly Me to the Moon.”

Throughout their performance, the camera pans to various patrons of the establishment, including Clarkson and Keys, who are sitting at a table.

After the song ends, Shelton and Levine call the female coaches to the stage where the women perform a show-stopping rendition of Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good.”

The video proves yet again the talent of each of the four coaches, and it’s safe to say any contestant would be lucky to be a member of any of the star’s teams this season.

Shelton and Levine will return as longtime coaches, while Keys’ turn in the red chair will be her third and Clarkson will make her debut as a coach when the season premieres.

“It was immediately like this brother-sister camaraderie kind of thing from the get-go,” Clarkson said of her relationship with Shelton in a sneak peek of the show shared by Us Weekly.

“When I found out she was going to be a coach on The Voice, I knew it was going to be a great addition because I’ve never been around Kelly Clarkson when she didn’t have a huge smile on her face,” Shelton shared.

“She’s just magnetic,” Keys added of Clarkson. “It’s been hysterical. She has me cracking up at the things that she says.”

Season 14 of The Voice premieres Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo Credit: YouTube / The Voice