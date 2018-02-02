‘The Voice’ Goes Country in Hilarious Super Bowl Commercial

With the Super Bowl just days away, the commercials are pouring in, with brands, businesses and TV shows alike vying for viewers’ attention with the best they have to offer.

One of those shows is The Voice, who premiered what the show dubbed a “Super Commercial” on Feb. 1, to promote its upcoming fourteenth season with a Super Bowl spot. Featuring this season’s four coaches, Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Alicia Keys and Kelly Clarkson, the clip shows the quartet singing along to a generic country melody and poking a bit of fun at themselves.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The clip starts with Shelton sitting on the porch of a log cabin in an open field, flanked by a river and plenty of trees to set the scene for the country-fied commercial.

“Ain’t nothing like sittin’ on a country porch with some Labrador puppies and a Clydesdale horse,” he sings before fellow coach Levine appears. Levine sips lemonade on a motorcycle as Keys shows up to play piano on a hay bale and Clarkson walks through the field with a ridiculously long dress train trailing behind her.

The clip also shows a group of fans, a choir, a flock of doves and host Carson Daly, who is holding a baby cow.

See the full commercial below, and see more from the coaches when The Voice Season 14 premieres Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo Credit: NBC