'The Voice': Snoop Dogg 'Fell in Love with' Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani While Coaching

Snoop Dogg made some strong connections on The Voice, despite his initial reticence to participate in the reality competition. Snoop spoke at the Raising Cane's "CaneCún 2024" employee conference on Monday, Sept. 23 just hours before The Voice Season 26 premiered, and he admitted that the show seemed like an odd fit for him at first. However, he said that the other coaches grabbed his heart right away, leading him to love his time as a coach.

"I had a great time on The Voice, I ain't gonna front. When I did the contract, I was like 'I'm about to do this s- for one year and get up out of here,' but then once I got to the set, I fell in love with Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani," Snoop said when asked about The Voice on stage. The crowd whooped and Snoop took a wistful pause before continuing: "And unbelievably, me and Michael Bublé are, like, lost brothers, man!"

Snoop and Bublé are the only first-time coaches on The Voice this season, with McEntire in her third season and Stefani in her eighth non-consecutive season. The show premiered just hours after this talk in Cancún, Mexico where Snoop spoke to leaders in Raising Cane's about success, community-building and hard work. The Voice was surprisingly relevant to this conversation, as Snoop seemed to realize while talking.

"I mean, it's such a great show," he said. "It's such a great show. It's a lot of great artists on there, its a lot of emotion, a lot of inspiration, motivation, all of the above. And just me coaching, doing what I love to do, to give back to artists who are trying to do something with their career. It's a beautiful thing. Make sure you tune in."

Snoop Dogg was announced as a coach on The Voice Season 26 back in May, shortly after NBC renewed the series. It follows a big summer for both him and the network, as he participated in NBC's coverage of the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France. He spoke about that with Raising Cane's employees as well, saying that he was eager to represent America to the rest of the world as a "fun," "friendly" and non-divisive persona.

In the season premiere, Snoop pulled ahead of the other coaches by putting three artists on his team, while each of them secured only two. Snoop landed Oklahoma-based singer Jake Tankersley, Texas-based singer Torre Blake and New Yorker ChrisDeo, though he had a few other slip through his fingers as well. He even used his "block" button on Texan Danny Joseph to prevent Bublé from recruiting the singer, only for Joseph to join McEntire's team instead.

The Voice airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Episodes are available to stream the following day on Peacock.