'The Voice' Singer Tom Nitti Reveals 'Personal Reasons' Why He Unexpectedly Left the Show

The Voice's Tom Nitti is opening up about his unexpected exit from the show. After Nitti's absence from Team Reba McEntire was revealed during the Playoff Rounds episode of Season 24 on Monday, the country singer took to Instagram to give a bit more insight into his decision to leave The Voice. During Monday's episode, McEntire revealed only that Nitti had to leave "for personal reasons."

"I have wonderfully talented people, but Tom had to leave for personal reasons, so I only have five artists tonight," the country icon shared at the time. Tuesday, after his departure was announced, Nitti posted on Instagram, saying he had had to make "probably one of the hardest yet easiest decisions ever." While the musician didn't get specific about his reason for leaving, he did write in the post that his children would always come first and that if he had to go back and make the same decision again, he would do so "over and over."

"Well, I've been dreading this day ever since the blind audition so here goes nothin'," he began a lengthy post. "First and foremost I'm blessed beyond belief and I can't say enough how much I love and appreciate the constant support from my fans, my friends and my family...As much as it absolutely stings to say, I had to make probably one of the hardest yet easiest decisions ever and ultimately at the end of the day, my kids will always come first and if I had to make the same decision again I'd do it over and over....."

Nitti went on to reflect on his time on The Voice, thanking everyone who had his back "going through the tough times while I was in California," tagging McEntire in a long list of supporters. The "Fancy" artist was the only coach to turn her chair for Nitti's cover of Stevie Wonder's "Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I'm Yours)" in the Blind Auditions, but Nitti would impress the entire coaching panel throughout the season.

He would go on to win his Battle Round performance of Cody Johnson's "Til You Can't" and was then saved by McEntire following his Knockout Round cover of The Temptations' "(I Know) I'm Losing You." Nitti assured his fans on Instagram, "This isn't the end of me and I'll do what I do best for everyone to see which is keep my head down and move forward playing music and raising/creating new memories with a family I will continue to grow. I never believed in the whole, things happen for a reason statement but in this case I think God has it all figured out. He knows I don't break easily."

He continued, "For everyone asking, I'm alright and still standing," adding that he was "super pumped to keep on keepin' on" with his music, two kids and girlfriend. "I'm more than ready to continue to live life now happier than ever before," the musician concluded. With Nitti's exit, Team Reba heads into the Playoffs with Jordan Rainer, Ruby Leigh, Jacquie Roar and Noah Spencer as well as Super Save singer Ms. Monet. The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.