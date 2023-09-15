Reba McEntire Speaks Out on Replacing Blake Shelton on 'The Voice'

It was previously announced that Reba McEntire will be replacing Blake Shelton on The Voice, after the "God Gave Me You" singer exited the show last season. Now, McEntire is speaking out about taking over for Shelton, telling Newsweek, "It's a lot of pressure because nobody can replace Blake Shelton. He's a huge personality and a wonderful person. So I'm just getting in there trying to have fun and represent country music as best I can."

The country music legend went on to praise the show's crew, saying, "It's a well-oiled machine, so getting in at this time is marvelous. Everybody knows the game plan, from the crew, the producers. Everybody on the show is so nice, so sweet, and have been so helpful. I'm loving it." McEntire then shared why kind of judge fans can expect her to avoid being, and noted how she opted not to join the series prior to its debut in 2011. "I can't be a mean Judge," she said. "I mean, when I turned it down 15 years ago, when they wanted me to do The Voice, I said, 'I can't tell anybody that they're horrible.' I can't say to somebody, 'Well, is your mama gonna meet you at the bus station? Because you're going home.' I can't do that."

Come on, y'all! I'm taking you behind the scenes of S24's @NBCTheVoice promo shoot 🌟 September 25th can't come fast enough! #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/sR8UreWJXz — Reba McEntire (@reba) September 12, 2023

While the experience is a new one for McEntire, she revealed that fellow coaches John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and Niall Horan have provided her with a lot of advice and support. "I learn from John, Gwen, and Niall," she shared. "Every day that we're working on The Voice, I'm learning more from them how to let 'em down easy if they don't get picked up, coach 'em, and if you can give them any advice whatsoever." She continued, "Like if none of the coaches turn around, they're going home immediately. And so it's good just to say, 'If you want to come back again, try it again next season, maybe a song that suits you, one that you're really comfortable with and that really shows your talent,' give them advice and encourage them to come back."

McEntire also offered her thoughts on what might have happened to her had she been a young singer trying out for The Voice. "I don't think anybody would turn around for me. Honestly, I don't. If they would, I'd be thrilled to pieces."

"But what an opportunity these kids are having, and some of [them] aren't kids," she went on to say. "Some are 16, 17 years old, and some people that come on The Voice are in their 30s and want to give it a go and are having fun with it," she added. "But what an opportunity to be seen by that many people all over the world for just a few minutes, whereas it would have taken me years at my concert levels to get in front of that many people." The Voice Season 24 premieres Monday, Sept. 25, at 8 pm ET/PT.