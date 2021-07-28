'The Voice' Season 21: Ariana Grande Makes Her Grand Debut in New Promo

✖

Ariana Grande is making her The Voice debut a show-stopper! The NBC singing competition's new coach took her place alongside co-stars Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend in a hilarious new promo for Season 21 ahead of its Sept. 20 premiere. The trio of seasoned coaches sits around a campfire in the trailer, released Tuesday, when Shelton notices an "amazing star" in the distance.

While Legend's mind first goes to a celestial place, Shelton points out the star that is the "Thank U, Next" singer, posing on a glittery crescent moon. Joining their campfire circle, Grande teases that she couldn't possibly lead their singalong before launching into a stunning version of "Hopelessly Devoted to You," getting everyone to chime in, even the wildlife. "You’ve never seen a campfire sing-along like this before," The Voice teases in the caption, as Shelton declares at the close, "This is gonna be an amazing season."

Grande shared some behind-the-scenes moments from filming the promo on her Instagram Monday, calling it "the most ridiculous and fun." She continued of her fellow coaches, "i adore these humans so much and am already an emotional wreck worrying about saying goodbye to everyone the day of the finale and nothings even happened or aired yet."

Shelton joked in an April Q&A after Grande was announced to be replacing Nick Jonas as the fourth coach that he was "tired of beating" Legend and Jonas every season and was "looking for a challenge," which he thought Grande would provide. "I'm looking forward to beating her though," the country star quipped.

Asked to provide advice to Grande, Jonas responded that the Grammy-winner "clearly doesn't need my advice." He continued, "She's an incredible artist and, I think, our generation's best vocalist. She's got such an incredible career to pull from to inspire these artists she's going to work with. I'm so excited to see her beat Blake. It's going to be great for me."

Legend also complimented Grande's talent, saying he was excited to "add new flavor to the mix" of the show and bring in new fans. "Ariana is one of the most gifted artists in our business today. She is a huge, chart-topping artist with amazing vocal skills," he said. "I think so many of our fans out there truly love her, and I think she's going to bring additional fans to the show, a different audience to the show, and I think it's going to be great for all of us." The Voice returns to NBC on Sept. 20.